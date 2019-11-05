Bikini-clad Mallika Sherawat turns up the heat in her latest photo

Mallika Sherawat is someone, who has been a part of the industry for 17 years now. She shot to fame with her stint as Simran Saigal in Anurag Basu's Murder in which she starred alongside Emraan Hashmi and Ashmit Patel. Mallika with her bikini-clad look and steamy scenes got her instant fame with the film and then there was no turning back for her. She has been a part of several films namely Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Welcome to name a few.

Her Instagram game is totally strong and she often shares her hot photos which go instantly viral on the Internet. On Monday, Mallika took to her Instagram page and shared a photo wearing a printed bikini with a plaid shirt and oversized sunnies. The actor is seen chilling on the beachside like a boss.

Mallika shared the photo with a caption stating, "Beat the Monday blues by soaking in the radiant sun #mondayblues #mondaymotivation #mondaymood #fit #fitness #fitbody #vegan"

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mallika made her digital debut as Hassena, the walking ghost on Ekta Kapoor's Booo Sabki Phategi. She starred alongside Tusshar Kapoor, Krushna Abhishek, Sanjay Mishra, Kiku Sharda, Vipul Roy, Shefali Zariwala, Sakshi Pradhan, Shweta Gulati and Anil Charanjeet in pivotal roles.

Earlier talking about being a part of the show, Mallika had told PTI, "It was tough for me because you can't afford to go over the top or underplay. You have to match the mood of the series as well. Comedy isn't an easy genre to do. Making people laugh is very tough. You can look ridiculous if it isn't done right."