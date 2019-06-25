Bikini clad Karisma Kapoor is turning up the heat this monsoon with her sizzling pic by the pool!

Karisma Kapoor surely seems to prove that age is just a number. The actress, who's currently vacationing in London along with her kids, Kareeena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur, is all set to ring in her 45th birthday on Tuesday, began the celebrations by spending some quality time by the swimming pool.

Clad in a sexy black bikini, Karisma Kapoor surely turns up the heat this monsoon season as she can be seen sizzling by the pool. The actress looks drop-dead-gorgeous as she soaks up the sun while relaxing on her vacay.

Karisma shared her picture on her Instagram page. She captioned it writing, "Love urself at every age #nofilter #birthdaymood"

Check out the picture here:

The actress has also been sharing tid-bits from her London diaries along with her kids, Kareena, and Taimur.

Karisma Kapoor, who began her career at a tender age of 16 in Bollywood, went on to become one of the top actresses of her times. She made her debut in 1991 with Prem Qaidi and went on to star in some amazing movies like Andaaz Apna Apna, Raja Hindustani, Hero No.1, Dil Toh Paagal Hai, Zubeida and others.

The actress even won a National Award for her part in Yash Chopra's 1998 romantic drama Dil Toh Paagal Hai. She'd taken a break from her acting career to focus on her marriage and kids.