'Bike ka cover pehena hai': Kajol brutally trolled for her dramatic outfit

Bollywood diva Kajol, who is known for her sass, acting skills, million-dollar smile and carefree style, was brutally trolled after a video of her sporting an unconventional gown at an award function recently surfaced on social media.

Not one to experiment with her sartorial choices a lot, Kajol was seen walking down the red carpet of an award function dressed in a rather eye-catching body-con gown that was high on drama, courtesy of its super-plunging neckline, thigh-high slit and a dramatic collar. While Kajol made the outfit with a fitted silhouette seem super comfortable on her, netizens didn't seem to approve of her choice of clothing.

When celebrity pap Viral Bhayani shared a short clip of Kajol sashaying down the red carpet to pose for the media and speak with them, the video immediately caught the attention of social media users and the comments section of the post became a ground for netizens to drop mean comments, trolling the actress.

One user wrote, "Isne mera bike ka cover pehena hai lagtai" while another commented, "Yeh kya chaddar saath mein le aayi ...award na mila to wahin so jaayegi". Yet another trolls, while comparing Kajol with 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Urfi Javed who has been making headlines for her unconventional outfit choices, wrote, "Urfi wali bimari to nahi lg gai ise bhi." Another compared Kajol's gown to an envelope and wrote, "Aisa lag rha hai lifafa ja k band kar du.."

On the work front, Kajol, who was last seen making her digital debut in 'Tribhanga', has ''The Last Hurrah', directed by Revathy Asha Kelunni, in the pipeline.