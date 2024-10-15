Bijou Thangjaam had accused the Jigra casting team of discrimation against actors from Northeast India. Now, he has claimed that he was been receiving racist remarks from Alia Bhatt fans.

Starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, Jigra has stirred up multiple controversies after its release. Recently, Manipur-based actor Bijou Thaangjam accused the film's casting team of discrimination against actors from Northeast India. He claimed that he was asked to remain available in December last year to shoot for the movie but never received a follow-up call.

On Tuesday, Bijou again penned a long note on his X (formerly Twitter) and slammed Alia Bhatt fans for sending him racist and derogatory remarks after he criticised the film's management. His note read, "The irony is truly remarkable. I speak up about discrimination, and suddenly I'm met with a flood of racist and discriminatory remarks. Bravo, well done. It's almost like your pea-sized brain can't grasp the concept of equality. But hey, some things never change, right? No wonder people from the Norteast are treated so poorly by some in mainland India. I'm as much, if not more, Indian than you'll ever be, but sure, keep living in that bubble."

Slamming Alia's fans, he further wrote, "As an artist and actor, I have the utmost respect and gratitude for my fellow creatives. What I criticised was the flawed system, the hierarchy, and the terrible management. But to all the die-hard Alia Bhatt fans, bhakhts, and fanatics, please do me a favor, get a life. Your racist and derogatory comments only prove how little you are as a person. A big thank you to those who've shown love and support - let's not forget that we're Indians, and it's diversity we should be celebrating. Jai Hind."

The actor, who has made brief appearances in multiple Hindi series and films, captioned his note, "The irony: I speak up about discrimination & get flooded with racist remarks. Some things never change, huh? I’m as Indian as you, maybe more. To the Alia Bhatt fans, get a life. Ur comments show how small u are. Grateful for all the love & support. #JaiHind #Jigra #JigraMovie."

The irony: I speak up about discrimination & get flooded with racist remarks. Some things never change, huh? I’m as Indian as you, maybe more. To the Alia Bhatt fans, get a life. Ur comments show how small u are. Grateful for all the love & support. #JaiHind #Jigra #JigraMovie pic.twitter.com/BFmRharfd8 — Bijou ThaangJam (@BijouThaangjam) October 15, 2024

Also starring Vedang Raina, Manoj Pahwa, Vivek Gomber and Rahul Ravindran in key roles, Jigra is directed by Vasan Bala and produced by Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar under their banners Eternal Sunshine Productions and Dharma Productions. The film is struggling at the box office.

