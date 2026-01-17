Bihu Attack Movie Review: Assamese cinema takes big leap, Dev Menaria delievers taut actioner with support of Arbaaz Khan, Daisy Shah, Rahul Dev

Asamese cinema, often known as Jollywood, is now ready to compete with the biggest of film industries in India, and Bihu Attack proves it. An entertaining patriotic drama that delivers without chest-thumping jingoism.

Director: Suzad Iqbal Khan

Cast: Dev Menaria, Arbaaz Khan, Rahul Dev, Daisy Shah, Raza Murad

Runtime: 2hrs 10mins

Where to watch: In cinemas

Rating: 3 stars

Set amid the colour, rhythm, and cultural energy of Assam’s Bihu festival, Bihu Attack takes on a challenging subject by combining a festive backdrop with a narrative rooted in terrorism, national security, and social responsibility. The film does not depend on big budgets or visual spectacle; instead, it places its faith in content, intent, and message. While this approach works in parts, it also exposes certain limitations, making the film a sincere but uneven experience.

The story centres on Raj Kunwar (Dev Menaria), a disciplined and fearless security officer from Assam who has been court-martialed but never loses his sense of duty. Raj strongly believes in education and rehabilitation, often working to bring misguided youth back into mainstream society. After losing his wife, he leads a quiet, emotionally restrained life with his young daughter. This personal loss adds depth to his character and gives the film a more human emotional core.

The narrative gains momentum when intelligence inputs reveal a major terrorist attack being planned during the Bihu celebrations, which also coincide with the Defence Minister’s visit. A terrorist outfit from a neighbouring country joins hands with local extremist groups, raising the stakes significantly. With limited official support, Raj, along with former officer KD Sir, takes it upon himself to stop the attack. The final act of the film stands out, offering tension and urgency, and clearly remains the most engaging portion of the narrative.

In terms of performances, Dev Menaria delivers a committed and believable act as Raj Kunwar. He handles the dual responsibility of being a duty-bound officer and a single father with restraint and sincerity. Daisy Shah is decent in her role, though her character could have been explored further. Arbaaz Khan appears confident and effective as the head of the Intelligence Bureau. The supporting cast, including Rahul Dev, Raza Murad, Mir Sarwar, Yukti Kapoor, and Hiten Tejwani, strengthens the film and adds credibility to the storyline.

Director Suzad Iqbal Khan treats the subject with seriousness and sensitivity. At several points, the film adopts a documentary-style narrative, which enhances its realistic tone. However, this also leads to pacing issues. Some scenes feel stretched, and the emotional beats could have been sharper with tighter editing. Given that the film positions itself as a war and counter-terrorism drama, the production value feels modest. The action sequences lack impact, and the background music is largely underwhelming, failing to heighten tension or emotional intensity where it is needed most.

Despite these shortcomings, Bihu Attack deserves appreciation for its ambition and honest intent. It is encouraging to see Assamese cinema taking a step forward with a subject of this scale and seriousness. The film clearly aims to deliver a social message, stressing that education, dialogue, and inclusion are essential tools in combating extremism. It also thoughtfully reinforces the idea that cultural identity and national identity are not in conflict but can exist in harmony.

Overall, Bihu Attack is not a flawless film, but it is a sincere and purposeful effort. Its strong message, rooted storytelling, and cultural representation outweigh its technical limitations to an extent. For its intent, performances, and the progressive direction it represents for regional cinema, the film is worth watching.