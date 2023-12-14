Biggest flop of 2023, made for Rs 200 crore, earned only 20 crore, had 3 superstars, director revealed shocking…

Ganapath was made with a budget of Rs 200 crore and failed miserably at the box-office as the audience did not like the story of the film at all.

Vikas Bahl is without doubt one of the finest directors of Bollywood and the talented filmmaker has directed films like Queen, Lootera, Hansi Toh Phasee and Udta Punjab. Vikas Bahl’s last release was Ganapath, a sci-fi thriller which released in October 2023. The film proved to be a box-office disaster and not only the audience but director Vikas Bahl was also left confused as to why he made this film.

Ganapath was made with a budget of Rs 200 crore, and it managed to do business worth just Rs 20 crore at the box-office. It would not be wrong to say that Ganapath is the biggest flop of 2023. After the massive failure of Ganapath, Vikas Bahl had said in an interview that he was in self-doubt during the entire making of the film.

Ganapath has superstars like Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. Ganapath was made with a budget of Rs 200 crore and failed miserably at the box-office as the audience did not like the story of the film at all. Critics also slammed the film forcing Vikas Bahl to make the shocking statement.

Vikas Bahl admitted in an interview that he unable to understand in which direction the story of Ganapath was going. He was having self-doubt about the story of the film. According to Vikas Bahl, Ganapath was his dream project but when he started making the film the story started deviating from the direction that he had earlier planned.

Ganapath was announced in November 2020 and underwent a long pre-production stage. The shoot got over in February 2023 and Ganapath was shot in places like United Kingdom, Ladakh and Mumbai.