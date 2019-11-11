Biggest fan ever! Shah Rukh Khan says Rajkummar Rao's iconic dialogue from 'Stree' in this must-see video

Rajkummar Rao is one of the biggest fans of Shah Rukh Khan and this he has said at several occasions. The talented actor always has a fanboy moment when he meets SRK and he can't stop gushing about how the superstar has been an inspirational figure for him to become an actor. During a recent award function, Rajkummar even shook his leg with Shah Rukh on his iconic track 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' from Dil Se.

A while back, the Made in China actor took to his Instagram page and shared a video with SRK. In the video, the superstar is seen mouthing Raj's iconic dialogue from Stree, 'Vicky Plij' in the cutest way. They both flaunt their bromance in the video and it's truly unmissable.

Rajkummar posted the video with a caption stating, "Since childhood, I’ve been saying his dialogues. What a wonderful feeling when he decides to say my dialogue this time. There’s is no one like you @iamsrk sir. You’ve inspired me to become an actor. Biggest fan ever. #Stree"

Check out the video below:

Earlier while talking to Humans of Bombay, Rajkummar has spoken about how SRK inspired him to be an actor. He had said, "Growing up, I was fascinated with Shah Rukh Sir–I used to stare at his posters & think that if an outsider could make it as big as him, then maybe there was hope for me."

Rajkummar added, "I was shooting in Mehboob & heard that Shah Rukh Sir was there too. So I thought this was my chance–maybe I could meet him. I sent a message across–I didn’t think he’d know me, but he called me to his trailer. He knew my entire bio! He made me feel so special - I was already a fan, but that day I was probably his biggest. I was nervous and in awe throughout. I once spoke to his posters & now there he was, in front of me. How can I even explain what that felt like?"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajkummar will next be seen in Roohi-Afza.