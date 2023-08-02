Bigg Boss OTT: Mahesh Bhatt praises Elvish Yadav for being strong, says 'dil roya mera, jab tu...'

When Pooja Bhatt’s father Mahesh Bhatt entered the Bigg Boss OTT house, he praised Elvish Yadav for being strong.

Elvish Yadav has been making headlines ever since he entered Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss OTT. During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Elvish broke down when Salman Khan schooled him for using foul language against Bebika.

Later, he apologised to Bebika for his behaviour. When Pooja Bhatt’s father Mahesh Bhatt entered the house, he praised Elvish for being strong. The filmmaker hugged him and said, “dil roya mera jab tu roya.” The video of the same is now going viral on social media. One of the fan pages wrote, “Mahesh Bhatt praising @ElvishYadav He genuinely appreciates his real feelings and his impressive Personality.”

One of the fan pages wrote, “Sch me yaar roye to bahut log , pr Elvish Bhai ki nam aankho se bahte aansuon ne pure desh ko rone pr majboor kr diya tha.” The second one said, “Ye sab fan k dar se roz troll ho rhi hai na puja ji,isliye kisi k parent ne elvish se panga nahi liya sab ache the and elvish k father ne toh kitna behuda bola, Khair India mai aaj bhi aise log conservative hai wo over kar rhi but usko gandi neech tarah se dekha,haath tak na rakha.”

Elvish Yadav is a video creator who also makes short films, which often trend on YouTube. He also runs two channels -- Elvish Yadav Vlogs and Elvish Yadav. He usually puts out video content on top-end cars. His two channels have 36 lakh and 92 lakh followers, respectively.

He also runs his own NGO named 'Elvish Yadav Foundation'. He has 10.7 million followers on Instagram. According to his Instagram profile, he is also the founder of 'systumm clothing'.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the taskmaster announced the last captaincy task, and it was held between Abhishek Malhan and Pooja Bhatt. In the task, housemates delve into the Ticket to Finale task to help their favourite contestant win. Pooja and Abhishek will each have a fruit basket. There are 3 slides in the garden area, and when the cycle bell rings, fruits will be delivered through any of the slides. The other contestants, except for Abhishek and Pooja, have to take these fruits and put them in the basket of the davedaar (housemate) they are supporting.

At the end of the task, whichever basket has more fruits, either Pooja's or Abhishek's will determine the new captain and the recipient of the ticket to the finale. Pooja and Abhishek have to protect the fruits in their basket and cannot put fruits in their own basket.

When the task started, the housemates became excited and a little aggressive, all in an effort to make either Pooja or Abhishek win. Unfortunately, things escalated when Jad, Avinash, and Abhishek got into a physical fight. While Abhishek was protecting his fruits, Jad and Avinash were trying aggressively to steal Abhishek's fruit, resulting in injuries to everyone involved. Abhishek furiously said, "Jad, stop pushing me! If you push me like this, I will make sure you reach Lebanon crying." Due to this situation, Bigg Boss had no choice but to halt the task for everyone's safety.