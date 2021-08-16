‘Bigg Boss OTT’ Day 7: From Siddarth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill’s tasks to Neha Bhasin breaking down

The reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT' has become the talk of the town. People are curious about the competitors' personal lives and how they differ in the 'BB house.' On the episode titled 'Sunday Ka Vaar', Karan Johar appeared and addressed some of the candidates where they were going wrong. Everyone was taken aback by his sarcasm.

According to the one-hour show, it's day seven. Shehnaaz Gil and Siddarth Shukla made an appearance.

Shehnaaz Gill and Siddharth Shukla have won a million hearts all over the world. Their smouldering chemistry and selfless friendship have been the talk of the town from the minute they met.

The two then entered the house and made their introductions to the contestants. 'Sidnaaz' attempted to put the contestants at ease by complimenting them and pointing out their flaws. Following that, the competitors were given a challenge to assess which housemate had gained more popularity and which had not.

Each of them completed the task one by one, and the results show that Nishant Bhat has the most followers, while Divya Agarwal has the least.

The second task was to figure out who had the darkest heart. Neha Bhasin and Divya Agarwal were the two contestants that were on target. Sidnaaz left after completing this task.

After the finale of 'Sunday Ka Vaar,' competitors were seen talking about what happened on the show.

Divya Agarwal stated that she will not clear her image in front of Shamita Shetty. She also stated that she disagrees with Karan Johar's complaints against her. She said Shamita may come talk to her if she wanted, but she wouldn't.

Raqesh Bapat and Millind Gaba were also seen conversing with Neha. Millind was assuring Neha that no matter what happened, he would always chose Neha since she is essential to him. Neha was later seen sobbing alone in her bedroom as the episode ended.