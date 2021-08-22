‘Bigg Boss OTT’ Day 14: Shamita Shetty gets emotional as she remembers her family is going through a tough time

The feuds, chores, and unshakable friendships on ‘Bigg Boss OTT' have been making headlines.

Shamita Shetty, who is here in the wake of her brother-in-law Raj Kundra's imprisonment in a recent episode, stated, "I am here on the show during a difficult moment for my family."

Shamita took to Instagram to post a cryptic message that appeared to justify her participation in the controversial reality show at a time when her family, including her brother-in-law Raj Kundra and sister Shilpa Shetty, are going through a difficult time in their personal lives following the arrest of the former in the pornography racket.

There's no need to hide, and it's time to rise, hold your head high, and show the world what you've got, the actress wrote beside a boomerang holding a mask hiding and then unveiling her face. "Bigg Boss OTT-Here I come!!" Shamita concluded her statement.

Recently, Raj Kundra got interim relief The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted interim protection from arrest to businessman Raj Kundra till August 25 in a porn film racket case registered in 2020 by the Mumbai Police here.

When the matter came up for hearing, his lawyer Prashant Patil argued that the other co-accused in the case are already out on bail and the offences against Kundra attract a punishment of less than seven years, and hence deserved protection from arrest.

Kundra was arrested by the police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films. He has been named as the key conspirator by the Mumbai Police which has slapped charges against him under Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292, and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, said the police.