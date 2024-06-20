Twitter
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Know when, where to watch Anil Kapoor's debut as host

Anil Kapoor is all set to host Bigg Boss OTT Season 3.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Jun 20, 2024

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Know when, where to watch Anil Kapoor's debut as host
Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor is all set to host the third season of Bigg Boss OTT. On Tuesday, the actor was officially introduced as the host of the show in front of the media. Bigg Boss OTT initially premiered on Voot with filmmaker Karan Johar as the host.

However, the reins were later handed over to Bollywood megastar Salman Khan for the second season. Anil Kapoor, excited to host the third season of Bigg Boss OTT, stated, "Bigg Boss OTT and I are a dream team! We're both young at heart; people often say - jokingly - that I'm reverse ageing, but Bigg Boss is - seriously - timeless. It feels a bit like going back to school, trying something new and exciting."

Where to watch

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 is set to premiere on JioCinema on June 21st.

He emphasized, "Having said that, I've always approached all my projects with sincerity and a commitment to hard work and I'm going to bring that same energy (times 10!) to Bigg Boss! Unscripted reality has something for everyone - laughter, drama, and surprising twists, and I can't wait to bring my own flavor to the show."

Meanwhile, Chandrika Dixit, aka Viral Vada pav girl, is all set to participate in Bigg Bos OTT 3, which will be hosted by veteran actor Anil Kapoor. Bigg Boss OTT season 3 has created a lot of buzz among the audience from the new host to contestants participating.

On Tuesday evening, JioCinema dropped a few blurred images of the first contestant, hinting at the participation of Chandrika Dixit. Sharing the images, Jio Cinema captioned the post, "Who's the first contestant of #BiggBossOTT3? Head over to #JioCinemaPremiun to get a sneak peek of this #TeekhiMirchi. Bigg Boss OTT 3 streaming exclusively on JioCinema Premium starting 21 June, 9 pm."

After the pictures were shared, curious BB fans guessed that the participant is none other than Vada Pav girl. If you are not an avid social media user and wondering who is Vada pav girl, then don't worry. We have got you covered.

(With inputs from ANI)

