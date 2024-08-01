Twitter
Bollywood

Armaan Malik breaks silence on his religion on Bigg Boss OTT 3, reveals if he's Muslim: 'Aap shayad mujhe...'

Armaan Malik opened up about his relationship with his two wives Kritika Malik and Payal Malik, and also revealed if he's Muslim by religion.

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 01, 2024, 02:33 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Armaan Malik has been receiving flak from the masses for being married to Kritika Malik and Payal Malik and promoting polygamy on Bigg Boss OTT 3. Earlier, there were speculations about Armaan Malik's religion, many people assumed he was Muslim. However, Armaan broke the silence on his religion and revealed that he's not Muslim but Hindu. 

During the press conference episode, a reporter asked Armaan how he described their relationship. The journalist said that maybe his religion allowed him to have two wives, but then how would they justify their relationship? Armaan replied to the journo, Malik clarified that while many might assume he is Muslim due to his name, Armaan Malik, he is actually Hindu. His birth name is Sandeep Malik, then he adopted Armaan Malik as his stage name 14 years ago. He emphasized, "I am Hindu, and you might be assuming otherwise because of my name."

In the same episode, Armaan faced blunt questions from journalists about their relationship. One of the reporters asked Armaan, "Iss rishte ko kya naam de (What should we call your relationship)" Armaan replied, "Kuch rishte aise hote hai, jinka naam hi nahi hote (There are few relationships who are named or categorised)." Another journalist criticised Armaan for giving a lecture on ethics.

Armaan faced all questions and replied in a bit rude tone. At one point he said, "Rakha toh dono ko hai na (I've kept both of them)," and a journalist corrected him, "Woh aapki patni hai." (She's your wife)." One of the journalists slammed Kritika Malik for cheating on her own best friend, Armaan's first wife, Payal Malik, and said "Payal ki majboori ka fayda uthaya hai (You have taken advantage of Payal's conditions)." Kritika admitted that she fell in love with Armaan and decided to get married, but then the journalist compared her to a dayan (witch).

For the unversed, Armaan Malik got evicted two days before the grand finale. Currently, the Top five contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 3 are Ranvir Shorey, Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, Naezy, and Kritika Malik. The Grand Finale of Bigg Boss OTT 3 will happen on August 2.

