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Bigg Boss 20: Shah Rukh Khan to co-host new season? Salman Khan drops THIS major hint, fans react

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Bigg Boss 20: Shah Rukh Khan to co-host new season? Salman Khan drops THIS major hint, fans react

Salman Khan announced the return of Bigg Boss 20 and has also dropped a major hint that has left netizens excited, but also puzzled.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 04, 2026, 03:08 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bigg Boss 20: Shah Rukh Khan to co-host new season? Salman Khan drops THIS major hint, fans react
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan at Bigg Boss (Image source: Twitter)
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Bigg Boss 20: The first promo of Bigg Boss is out, and it has left the netizens and BB fans ecstatic. On Tuesday, Salman announced the return of India's biggest reality show with a new promo. The first announcement went viral in no time, and one of the biggest takeaways from the 20-second teaser is Salman hinting at the return of Karan Arjun. 

The superstar host dropped the major hint of a mystery theme, and added, "Iss baar woh hoga, jo Karan Arjun mein hua tha. Tathas-Two." The official handle posted the promo with the caption, "Ek se bhale do...#BiggBoss Starts 6th September." With this, Salman has hinted that he might not be the only host in the show.  Or there are chances that previous season winners might also play a crucial role in Season 20. 

Here's the viral promo

Salman Khan's cryptic hint leaves internet puzzled

Several netizens are sharing their theories related to the new surprises of the show. An internet user wrote, "Lagta hai iss baar SRK bhi hoga." Another internet user wrote, "Karan Arjun, matlab SRK bhi hai iss baar." One of the internet users wrote, "Iss baar ka season aag hoga, kyunki saath main Baadshah Khan bhi hoga." A netizen wrote, "Ghanta chutiya. TV shows Karke Apna time pura karo. Itne bade star ho, kuch different, new, hatke try karlo move; kuch paise invest karo movie me sala TV show karke time waste karo bahut badiya. Feel bad for SK fans and Salman Khan fans. You guys need to visit him, talk to him." Another netizen wrote, "Kindly give the audience original BB content. Fed up of fixed drama, fixed winners, fixed top; we really want to see tasks in BB. We don't want any sofa to lift the trophy." Bigg Boss 20 will be streamed on JioHotstar and Colors.

Also read: Lock Upp 2 WINNER leaked: Not Shivangi Joshi or Shilpa Shinde, but Shreya Kalra becomes champion? Here's how internet reacts

 

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