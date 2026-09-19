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Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan suffers chest pain, cardiac arrest mid Weekend Ka Vaar? Promo leaves Bhaijaan's fans worried, netizens react

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Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan suffers chest pain, cardiac arrest mid Weekend Ka Vaar? Promo leaves Bhaijaan's fans worried, netizens react

Salman Khan hosted the best Weekend Ka Vaar in recent times, but it went abruptly as the superstar host started experiencing pain near his heart, leaving his fans worried.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 19, 2026, 11:14 PM IST

Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan suffers chest pain, cardiac arrest mid Weekend Ka Vaar? Promo leaves Bhaijaan's fans worried, netizens react
Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 20 (Image source: Screengrab)
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Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan hosted the best weekend segment in recent times, but it ended on an abrupt note as the superstar host was seen struggling with his health. After slamming the trolls, defending Katrina Kaif against body-shaming, Varun Dhawan, and the indecent Guess Who trend by paparazzi, Salman continued grilling the housemates. But suddenly he reacts with pain and pauses for a moment. He resumes the shoot, but then again he experiences pain and even calls out to his team for water. The episode ends on a cliffhanger note. 

Salman suffers cardiac arrest or chest pain? 

The upcoming episode promo shows Salman continuing to struggle while hosting. Suddenly, he keeps a hand near his chest and even holds his arm at a corner. Salman went on to lie down on the floor, leaving the housemates worried. Even the housemates ask Bigg Boss to send medical help for Salman. This is the first time we've seen that Salman's health has taken a toll during the shoot. Is it for real, or is it his way of giving a reality check? 

Watch the viral promo

Netizens comment on Salman Khan's health scare

The promo went viral, and netizens reacted to Salman's concerning health scare. A netizen wrote, "100% this is a hint for Qazi not to joke about mental health." Another netizen wrote, "Last week, many BB viewers already know that #SalmanKhan will talk about this to #QaziTouqeer. Qazi can do anything to entertain the audience, but medical issues are very sensitive & Salman will make him realise not to use medical jokes for entertainment." One of the netizens wrote, "I guess Salman is going to bash Qazi when he ask to doctor and says to the doctor it's just acting. During the last minute salman also told the doctor to call." So it seems like Salman's health scare is a gimmick to make Qazi realise where he should draw a line.

Also read: Viral video: Ravi Kishan grilled by journalist over UPI charges, actor defends Modi sarkar, says 'sab badhiya hoil', netizens brutally troll him: 'Gazab bakloli hai bhai'

 

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