Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan reveals arena, drops major hint of new rule of Tathas-two, fans say 'blessing ya makers ka favouritism'

Salman Khan has started dropping new hints about Bigg Boss 20, leaving netizens puzzled. He mentioned a new rule, 'Tathas-Two'. What does this mean? Read on to know more.

As Lock Upp and Alliance have ended, now India's biggest reality show, Bigg Boss 20, is coming your way. Salman Khan has dropped another promo of the show, giving another interesting hint about what will be new in this season. In the new promo, we see Salman entering a Bigg Boss-themed arena, with a horse. A glimpse of this set was leaked on Wednesday, and now it's confirmed that this huge area will be a part of BB 20. Giving away a major hint about what's to expect from the new season, Salman dropped a major clue. While addressing his fans, the superstar host looks into the camera and says, "Iss baar Bigg Boss ke sabhi gharwalon ko milega ek vardaan, Tathas-two meri jaan."

Here's the viral promo

What does Tathas-two mean in Bigg Boss 20?

Although it's too early to comment, as per the previous season, the tathas-two power means that either a housemate can bring back an evicted contestant, or they can cancel their name from the elimination process. The vardaan means a boon, and it can also be interpreted as a chance where a housemate can save themselves from eviction.

Also read: Bigg Boss 20: Shah Rukh Khan to co-host new season? Salman Khan drops THIS major hint, fans react

How the internet reacted to the new promo

As expected, the new Bigg Boss 20 promo has created ripples on the internet. At the same time, fans are anticipating this new twist. Another section of netizens is slamming the makers for promoting favouritism. A netizen wrote, "Salman Khan with new and old contestants." Another netizen wrote, "Will 'Thathastu' rewrite Bigg Boss history or grant unfair privilege to a chosen few? Who truly benefits from this power and who gets targeted?" One of the netizens wrote, "A blessing - so be it. I think everyone will get a special power or maybe a friend will come to help once in the season." Bigg Boss 20 will start streaming from September 6, on JioHotstar and Colors.