Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan asks fans to help him, grants them power to CONFIRM a housemate among..., netizens react

As Bigg Boss is about to have its 20th season, Salman Khan granted a vardaan to fans. The superstar host announced Fans Ka Faisla, where they have to pick between the two contestants who will be confirmed to enter the house.

Bigg Boss 20 will soon start, and superstar host Salman Khan has spiced up the anticipation for the show. Ahead of the premiere, Salman has dropped a new promo asking for Fans ka Faisla to choose between two contestants. The one who receives the most votes will get confirmed entry into the Bigg Boss house. Till now, there has been no disclose on the housemates who'll be fighting inside to win the ultimate glory of the Bigg Boss 20 trophy. In the new promo, Khan grants 'vardaan' to fans and asks them to pick one among the two contenders.

Who are the two contenders in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20

In the new video, Salman says, "Soch raha tha, gharwalon ke saath, ek vardaan fans ka bhi banta hai. Toh iss baar phir hoga Fans ka Faisla." We get two contenders, Rhiya Ahir and Love Gill, and Salman adds, "In mein se jisko milega Bigg Boss mein jaane ka vardaan, woh aap decide karenge."

How can you decide the confirmed contestant for Bigg Boss 20?

Salman Khan reveals that you can go to JioHotstar and cast your votes. The one with the maximum votes will be confirmed as the housemate on the premiere date.

Here's the viral video

BIGG BOSS 20 VOTING UPDATE!



Fans will decide who enters the #BiggBoss20 house between Rhiya Ahir and Love Gill!



Voting lines are OPEN on the JioHotstar app.

Voting closes 2nd September, 11:59 PM.



Who do you want to see inside the house? #BBTak pic.twitter.com/0h9zjjWuMx — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) August 25, 2026

Fans' reaction to Bigg Boss 20

The promo went viral in no time, and netizens started sharing their thoughts about the contenders. A netizen wrote, "Lol, S20 and the makers are still casting unknown duds. Look and learn from Lock Upp n Alliance BB team." Another netizen voted for Rhiya Ahir. One of the netizens wrote, "BB is unable to get the big names anymore. S19 cast was also bad. This is the 20th season, and fans ka faisla mein hi aise aire gaire nathu khaire contestants? S18 was the last season with good casting, it seems." Most of the netizen vote for Rhiya Ahir. Now it will be interesting to see if she will become a housemate in the upcoming season. Bigg Boss 20 will start on September 6, 2026, on JioHotstar and Colors.