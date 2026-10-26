Bigg Boss 20: Kaashvi apologises for slamming Love Gill while confronting ScoutOP, admits 'it's not my place to tell her anything'

After slamming Love Gill and calling out ScoutOP, Kaashvi is facing the heat of her words on the internet. Here's how she reacted to the severe backlash.

Scout Op’s girlfriend, Kaashvi, is now facing backlash for slamming Love Gill for growing closer to him. At the last Weekend Ka Vaar in Bigg Boss 20, Kaashvi Hiranandani brought the biggest dramatic moment in the episode. However, soon after the episode, Kaashvi started getting extreme reactions for bashing Love Gill and throwing her under the bus. The team of Love Gill penned a long statement, revealing that her family is shattered by Kaashvi bashing Love. On Monday, amid the backlash, Kaashvi penned a note on Instagram, "apologising to everyone" she has hurt.

Kaashvi admits her words were insensitive

Kaashvi wrote, "My intention was to address Scout, call out the mistakes I felt he had made, and hold him accountable for his actions. However, in doing so, I realise that some of the words I used were insensitive towards other people involved. Regardless of what I was feeling at the time, it is not my place to pass judgements on someone else's intentions or character, and I could have expressed myself better. I never intended to direct hate towards another woman or encourage anyone to target her," she posted.

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It's not my place to tell her anything: Kaashvi

She further added, "I understand that my words carry weight, and I take responsibility for how they may have come across. Watching all the 'She knows what she's doing', 'it's her strategy' content clouded my emotions, but I should have known better. It's not my place to tell her anything. I recognise that and truly apologise to everyone I've hurt."

About ScoutOP-Love Gill bond

Scout and Love have been part of the same group since the beginning of the season, along with Aamrapali Dubey, Yung DSA and Aasif Khan. As the show progressed, Scout, Love and Yung became particularly close. Their frequent teasing, physical interactions, and shared game strategies have caught the attention of viewers. However, Scout and Love have maintained that their bond is like that of siblings.