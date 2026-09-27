Bigg Boss 20: Fatima Sana Shaikh praises Salman Khan for shutting down trolls, says 'mud tod jawaab diya hai'

Fatima Sana Shaikh has praised Salman Khan for taking on online trolls during Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar. Calling his response a "huge thing", she says celebrities in powerful positions can make a lasting impact by speaking up against trolling, body-shaming and age-shaming.

Fatima Sana Shaikh has lauded Salman Khan after the actor-host took on trolls during the previous Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar. In a new promo, the Dangal actress praises Salman for speaking up against online trolling and says his words can have a "huge" impact on people. Fatima will appear on the Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode to promote her web series Hunkkaar: The Roar. During her conversation with Salman, she brings up his response to the trolls and tells him she wanted to acknowledge the way he chose to address the issue.

Fatima Sana Shaikh said, "Jiss tarike se aapne trolls ko iss baar muh tod jawaab diya hai, it's a huge thing. Kyunki, aapke position mein koi aisi baat karta hai, koi muddon pe khada hota hai, woh bahut hi bada impact deta hai logon pe. (The way you shut down trolls, it's a huge thing. Because when someone in your position speaks up, takes a stand on these issues, it leaves a lasting impact on people)." While the promo does not reveal Salman's response, Fatima's comments come after the superstar used the previous Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar to hit back at those trolling him over his appearance, age and personal life.

LATEST - Fatima Sana Shaikh to #SalmanKhan



The way u've silenced the trolls & spoken on important issue this time is a huge thing. When the biggest megastar of Indian cinema speaks & takes a stand it creates a real impact on people



And honestly, it's visible.#BiggBoss20 pic.twitter.com/dDdTD9UcF6 — Sohail (@BeingSohail__) September 26, 2026

In the last Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman had taken off his shirt and hat while addressing comments about his body and looks. The Sultan actor then turned his attention to the larger issue of online trolling and questioned why people should make money by insulting others. He also spoke against body-shaming and age-shaming, making it clear that celebrities should not have to put up with every personal attack directed at them. Salman also spoke about the comments women face after having children.

Without naming Katrina Kaif, who had recently faced trolling over her postpartum body, Salman said that gaining weight after having a baby is normal and that women can lose it when they are ready to return to work. The Bigg Boss host also had a message for the paparazzi, criticising them for filming women in inappropriate ways. He revealed that even his niece had faced such behaviour and urged photographers not to post such videos simply for views. Bigg Boss 20 airs on Colors TV and streams on JioHotstar.

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