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Bigg Boss 20: Badshah’s ex-wife Isha Rikhi says she was ‘cheated on’ in marriage

Isha Rikhi opened up about her past relationship on Bigg Boss 20, discussing cheating, trust and how she felt someone wanted her around without taking responsibility.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 16, 2026, 12:49 PM IST

Bigg Boss 20: Badshah’s ex-wife Isha Rikhi says she was ‘cheated on’ in marriage
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Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi, who recently announced her separation from rapper-singer Badshah, spoke about relationships and cheating during the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20.

While talking to co-contestant Kanika Mann, Isha appeared to discuss her own experience without directly naming Badshah. She explained that she prefers to trust her partner unless she personally sees proof of something being wrong.

Kanika then asked Isha which kind of cheating she had experienced: physical, emotional or social. Isha replied, “All of them.”

‘When the relationship ends, you realise you were being played’

Isha explained that if someone approached her with claims about a person close to her, she would not immediately believe them. “If someone will come and tell me anything, I will tell them, ‘Either give me a proof, or stop playing with my mind,’” she said.

She added that this approach also applied to her romantic relationships. According to Isha, doubts may remain during a relationship, but the reality can become clearer after it ends.

“When the relationship ends, it is then you realise that you were being played the whole time,” she said.

Isha talks about being treated like a ‘best friend’

Isha further described what she called a “very toxic” situation, where someone could make her believe that she was their best friend by taking her to certain places and introducing her to selected people. She said that she later realised she may not have held the same position in that person’s life that she believed she did.

“What makes it different is that I am doing all this in a particular circle, in privacy and not before the world. It is only a set of people I am introducing you to as my best friend,” she said.

When Kanika questioned whether there were “really too many best friends,” Isha explained that several people could be treated as close companions for different periods. She suggested that the person involved may never have genuinely wanted a best friend and was instead “just playing games.”

‘It was about convenience’

Kanika then asked Isha why someone would behave in such a manner. Isha attributed it to “convenience”. She explained that the person wanted to keep someone in their life because that person offered something that was difficult to find elsewhere.

The conversation then moved towards whether someone could want a relationship while avoiding the responsibilities that come with it.

‘You do want to stay but also your freedom’

Kanika asked whether the person wanted Isha to remain in the relationship while also wanting complete freedom. Isha agreed with the suggestion. She explained that it was about wanting someone to stay while maintaining the freedom to decide who they could meet and interact with.

She further said that outside the particular social circle where she was presented as a close companion, she eventually realised that the person she considered her best friend had been showing her a very different picture of the relationship.

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