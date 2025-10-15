FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Bigg Boss 19: Zeishan Quadri REVEALS Salman Khan does give 'little leeway', amid accusations of being biased to Amaal Mallik: 'That’s part of the show'

Is Salman Khan biased for Amaal Mallik? Zeishan Quadri, the latest evicted contestant from Bigg Boss 19, gave a clear answer to the burning question.

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 15, 2025, 08:12 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bigg Boss 19: Zeishan Quadri REVEALS Salman Khan does give 'little leeway', amid accusations of being biased to Amaal Mallik: 'That’s part of the show'
Bigg Boss 19: From the past few weeks, host and superstar Salman Khan's judgment has been questioned by the loyal BB audience. Several audience members expressed their discontent with Salman's favouritism towards music composer Amaal Mallik. Fans of Bigg Boss have called out his favouritism towards Mallik, and many even criticised him for being too harsh on Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur, while ignoring the mistakes made by Amaal, Kunickaa, or even by Shehbaaz. Last week, Salman tried to justify his hosting skills by schooling Shehnaaz Gill's brother and lauding Abhishek. But the BB fans are sure that there is an alleged favouritism towards Mallik.  

In an interview with IANS, when the latest evicted contestant, Zeishan Quadri, was asked if he too felt Salman Khan was biased,  he said. “No, I never felt Salman sir was biased towards Amaal, especially. He praised Abhishek, but he also scolded Amaal so harshly that he cried. I remember it clearly; Salman Sir pointed out mistakes whenever he saw them. He has always treated everyone fairly.”

Recalling a recent episode, Zeishan further added, "Take the first week, for example — Malti’s behaviour and tone weren’t right, but she wasn’t scolded harshly then. That didn’t mean she wouldn’t be corrected later. Salman Sir reacts based on what happens each week. Sometimes people are given a little leeway, but when they cross a line, he calls them out. That’s part of the show, not biased.” 

While expressing the shock at his eviction, the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' writer, he said, "I was quite sure I wouldn’t be sent to a secret room because it had already happened twice, and doing it again would have been repetitive for the audience. My eviction was indeed shocking; I didn’t think it would happen. But I was mentally prepared from the very first week — every time I got nominated, I knew eviction was always a possibility. That’s the nature of the game, and I accepted it."

(With inputs from IANS)

