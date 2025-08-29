Bigg Boss 19: Zeishan Quadri feels this Gangs of Wasseypur character would win Salman Khan show, says 'if he stays here...'
Nita Ambani unveils 2,000-bed medical city and major green projects for Mumbai at RIL AGM 2025
'Pagal awara Kutto se...': Mohammed Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan shares cryptic post
Video shows Russia’s drone attack destroying Ukraine’s largest naval ship, 1 killed, many injured, WATCH
Duleep Trophy 2025: J-K pacer Auqib Nabi creates history, breaks Kapil Dev’s 47-year-old record to achieve THIS huge feat
Sunny Leone reveals she lost six children, four girls and two boys, before adopting first baby Nisha: 'Does God not love us'
Aneet Padda shares Ahaan Panday prayed for her to bag Saiyaara, lit a candle in church: 'After the film released...'
Exclusive: Darshan Kumar reacts to criticism on The Bengal Files, outrage on name Taimur, reveals a star director told him...
Ahaan Panday reveals some people 'wronged' him before his debut in Saiyaara, shares he was 'shattered' after loss of this person: 'She was my backbone'
Iran-backed Houthi PM killed in Israeli strikes, defence minister feared dead
BOLLYWOOD
Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur was released in two parts: the first on June 22, 2012, and the second on August 8, 2012. The story spanned nearly seven decades, from 1941 to 2009, focusing on coal mafias, crime families, and the relentless struggles for power in Dhanbad.
Who would win Bigg Boss if the fiery characters of Gangs of Wasseypur ever stepped into the house? Zeishan Quadri, who co-wrote the Anurag Kashyap-directed cult films and played Definite in the gangster drama, has an answer. Zeishan, who is currently a contestant on 'Bigg Boss 19,' shared his thoughts in a chat with ANI before entering the house.
When asked which Wasseypur character could win the reality show, he instantly named veteran actor Piyush Mishra, who played Nasir Ahmed in the two-part drama. Laughing as he explained, Zeishan said, "Piyush Mishra. If Sir stays in the house, it will be full of fun. He is such a lively person. Please call him next time, or as a wildcard this season."
For Zeishan, the film remains close to his heart even 13 years after its release. He said the love of fans keeps those memories alive. "After putting in so much hard work, what stays is only the love of fans. The characters I lived on screen, it feels so good to see people still love them. I even watch the memes fans make. Whenever I see them, I feel nostalgic. I remember how it all started, what we did. It has been 13-14 years since the shoot, and 13 years since the release, but the memories are still so fresh," he shared.
Gangs of Wasseypur was released in two parts: the first on June 22, 2012, and the second on August 8, 2012. The story spanned nearly seven decades, from 1941 to 2009, focusing on coal mafias, crime families, and the relentless struggles for power in Dhanbad. Besides winning hearts and earning critical praise, both parts of the film turned into box office successes. Today, Gangs of Wasseypur continues to enjoy a huge fan base, with many calling it one of the best Indian films ever made.
READ | Prabhas' The Raja Saab to not release alongside Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, will now clash with another pan-India film on...