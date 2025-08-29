Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bigg Boss 19: Zeishan Quadri feels this Gangs of Wasseypur character would win Salman Khan show, says 'if he stays here...'

Nita Ambani unveils 2,000-bed medical city and major green projects for Mumbai at RIL AGM 2025

'Pagal awara Kutto se...': Mohammed Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan shares cryptic post

Video shows Russia’s drone attack destroying Ukraine’s largest naval ship, 1 killed, many injured, WATCH

Duleep Trophy 2025: J-K pacer Auqib Nabi creates history, breaks Kapil Dev’s 47-year-old record to achieve THIS huge feat

Sunny Leone reveals she lost six children, four girls and two boys, before adopting first baby Nisha: 'Does God not love us'

Aneet Padda shares Ahaan Panday prayed for her to bag Saiyaara, lit a candle in church: 'After the film released...'

Exclusive: Darshan Kumar reacts to criticism on The Bengal Files, outrage on name Taimur, reveals a star director told him...

Ahaan Panday reveals some people 'wronged' him before his debut in Saiyaara, shares he was 'shattered' after loss of this person: 'She was my backbone'

Iran-backed Houthi PM killed in Israeli strikes, defence minister feared dead

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bigg Boss 19: Zeishan Quadri feels this Gangs of Wasseypur character would win Salman Khan show, says 'if he stays here...'

BB 19: Zeishan Quadri feels this Gangs of Wasseypur character would win show

Nita Ambani unveils 2,000-bed medical city and major green projects for Mumbai at RIL AGM 2025

Nita Ambani unveils 2,000-bed medical city and major green projects for Mumbai a

'Pagal awara Kutto se...': Mohammed Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan shares cryptic post

'Pagal awara Kutto se...': Mohammed Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan shares cr

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Bigg Boss 19: Zeishan Quadri feels this Gangs of Wasseypur character would win Salman Khan show, says 'if he stays here...'

Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur was released in two parts: the first on June 22, 2012, and the second on August 8, 2012. The story spanned nearly seven decades, from 1941 to 2009, focusing on coal mafias, crime families, and the relentless struggles for power in Dhanbad.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 29, 2025, 11:26 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Bigg Boss 19: Zeishan Quadri feels this Gangs of Wasseypur character would win Salman Khan show, says 'if he stays here...'
Zeishan Quadri is in Bigg Boss 19
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Who would win Bigg Boss if the fiery characters of Gangs of Wasseypur ever stepped into the house? Zeishan Quadri, who co-wrote the Anurag Kashyap-directed cult films and played Definite in the gangster drama, has an answer. Zeishan, who is currently a contestant on 'Bigg Boss 19,' shared his thoughts in a chat with ANI before entering the house.

When asked which Wasseypur character could win the reality show, he instantly named veteran actor Piyush Mishra, who played Nasir Ahmed in the two-part drama. Laughing as he explained, Zeishan said, "Piyush Mishra. If Sir stays in the house, it will be full of fun. He is such a lively person. Please call him next time, or as a wildcard this season."

For Zeishan, the film remains close to his heart even 13 years after its release. He said the love of fans keeps those memories alive. "After putting in so much hard work, what stays is only the love of fans. The characters I lived on screen, it feels so good to see people still love them. I even watch the memes fans make. Whenever I see them, I feel nostalgic. I remember how it all started, what we did. It has been 13-14 years since the shoot, and 13 years since the release, but the memories are still so fresh," he shared.

Gangs of Wasseypur was released in two parts: the first on June 22, 2012, and the second on August 8, 2012. The story spanned nearly seven decades, from 1941 to 2009, focusing on coal mafias, crime families, and the relentless struggles for power in Dhanbad. Besides winning hearts and earning critical praise, both parts of the film turned into box office successes. Today, Gangs of Wasseypur continues to enjoy a huge fan base, with many calling it one of the best Indian films ever made.

READ | Prabhas' The Raja Saab to not release alongside Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, will now clash with another pan-India film on...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet woman, who cracked UPPSC exam in first attempt while working as Forest Officer, became SDM without any coaching, her rank was...
Meet woman, who cracked UPPSC exam in first attempt while working as Forest Offi
6,6,6,6: Rinku Singh smashes half century ahead of Asia Cup 2025, his strike rate is...
6,6,6,6: Rinku Singh smashes half century ahead of Asia Cup 2025
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: When and where to see Blood Moon? Check date, time and other details
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: When and where to see Blood Moon? Check date, time and
Supreme Court lawyer Shubham Awasthi gets big role at World Humanitarian Drive, will lead mega London event
Shubham Awasthi to Lead World Humanitarian Drive's London Event
American economist decodes Donald Trump tariffs and BRICS alternative, says 'US acting as world's tough guy against…’
American economist decodes Donald Trump tariffs and BRICS alternative, says 'US
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE