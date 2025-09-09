Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal takes perfect REVENGE from Kunickaa Sadanand, Gaurav Khanna SLAMS her for backstabbing them: 'Poora Hindustan aapko'

Tanya Mittal and Gaurav Khanna got the perfect chance to vent out their anger and frustation on Kunickaa Sadananad.

Bigg Boss 19: After Kunickaa Sadanand insulted Tanya Mittal over her mother's upbringing, the latter got the perfect revenge moment. At the second phase of the nomination task, the veteran actress had to keep performing the task for 19 minutes, while others would try to distract her.

Tanya Mittal brutally slammed Kunickaa Sadanand for attacking her personally

When Tanya sat in front of the actress, she vented out and slammed Kunickaa Sadanand for her harsh words. Tanya slammed Kunickaa and said, "Yeh kaunsi duniya ka sach hai jisme kisi ko isliye judge kiya ja raha hai kyunki usne koi struggle nahi kiya hai? Kya aap aaye the mera struggle dekhne? Kis ke baare mein baar-baar bologe toh koi kab tak sahega? Aapne mujhe itna kuch kaha, phir bhi maine kuch nahi kaha — ye hai meri maa ki parvarish. (What kind of world is this where someone is judged just because they haven’t struggled? Were you there to witness my struggle? How long do you expect someone to tolerate it if you keep talking about the same thing over and over? You said so much to me, yet I didn’t say a word — that’s the upbringing my mother gave me)."

Tanya Mittal aur Gaurav Khanna ne nikala Kunickaa pe bhadaas #BiggBoss19 @BB24x7_ pic.twitter.com/sgkdV89AbE — BiggBoss24x7 (@BB24x7_) September 9, 2025

Gaurav Khanna slammed Kunickaa for backstabbing the people who supported her

Even Gaurav Khanna got the opportunity to question her loyalty in the show. He said, "Sherni apne bachchon ko khati hai kya? Aapne toh unhi ko tok diya. 1 second ka bhi malal, dukh ya guilt nahi hai aapko? Ek baar nazar uthakar dekhiye, kitne log khade hain aapko sunane ke liye. (Does a lioness eat her own cubs? Yet you went against your own. Not for even a second do you feel regret, pain, or guilt? Just lift your eyes once and see how many people are standing here to listen to you.)" Bigg Boss 19 is currently streaming on JioHotstar and Colors.