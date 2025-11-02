Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal SUFFERS another big jolt, her gameplan BACKFIRES, Amaal Mallik admits 'isne ullu banane ki koshish ki'

Mexico super market explosion: At least 23 killed, more than 11 injured; probe on
BOLLYWOOD
Tanya Mittal continues to be the talking point of the Weekend Ka Vaar, but she has also suffered a big jolt, as her biggest supporter has decided to leave her midway.
Bigg Boss 19: The Weekend Ka Vaar continues with Tanya Mittal, and she ends up losing another support system in the house. The promo of Sunday WKV gives glimpses of special guests sharing the stage with Salman Khan. At first, Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar join Khan, and they interact with the housemates while promoting their new song. What makes the episode interesting is Ekta Kapoor's presence. The popular producer arrives with the official announcement of Naagin 7 and introduces the lead actress of the upcoming show.
However, before the big reveal, Ekta conducts a task in the house and asks contestants to name the naagin and saphera in the house. Many of them get surprised when Amaal becomes the serpent, and Tanya is called the snake in the house. Amaal walks up to a huge snake charmer's flute (been) created in the garden area.
#WeekendKaVaar Promo!!— Livefeed Updates (@BBossLivefeed) November 2, 2025
Entertainment ki queen Ekta Kapoor aayi Bigg Boss ke ghar, aur shuru hua drama aur fun ka combo pic.twitter.com/9TOywtpWSI
At the end of the flute, Tanya sits, and Amaal makes a shocking revelation. He says, "Maine sachi dosti nibhai, par iss ne mujhe ullu banane ki koshish ki." Amaal credits Salman Khan for giving him the reality check, and adds, "Bhai ke kehne par mere kaan, ankh sab khul chuke hai." Even Ekta mocks Tanya, saying, "Aapko vish se nehlaya diya inhone." At last, Ekta says to Tanya, "Please adopt me," leaving the entire housemates in splits.
Salman Khan exposed Tanya Mittal
On Saturday, Salman Khan slammed, blasted, and schooled Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri for bodyshaming Ashnoor Kaur. Neelam admitted that she went below the belt, but Tanya was pretending to be in denial. At first, she did not accept the fact that she mocked Ashnoor. Later, when Salman said that he could show the footage to prove it, suddenly Tanya changed her tone and started apologising to Kaur. Salman even warned Amaal not to believe in everything that Tanya conveys to him, and stop being 'kaan ka kachha'.