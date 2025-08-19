Add DNA as a Preferred Source
BOLLYWOOD

Bigg Boss 19: Swara Bhasker to join Salman Khan at premiere episode for THIS special segment? Here's what we know | Exclusive

Bigg Boss 19: The premiere episode with Salman Khan will not only be grand with stardom and glamour, but it will be served with some spicy, sizzling revelations. Read on to know more.

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 19, 2025, 05:21 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bigg Boss 19: Swara Bhasker to join Salman Khan at premiere episode for THIS special segment? Here's what we know | Exclusive
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan will soon be returning with the 19th season of Bigg Boss, and the anticipation for the reality show is an time high. Touted to be the longest season of the reality show, the grand premiere episode will happen on Sunday, August 24. Salman will again walk to the stage and welcome his fans and BB followers, saying, "Do whatever you want to do, but don't trouble your mata, pita, aur Bharat mata ki jai." 

Usually, the premiere episode consists of the contestants' entries and their energetic performances, followed by their quick chat with the host-Salman. However, this year, as per the rumours, another special guest will join Salman Khan on the stage, adding more spice to the first episode. This special guest has also been Salman's co-star, and she'll be reuniting with Khan after almost a decade. She's not only an acclaimed actress, but she's also the wife of a politician. 

The new guest who will be joining Bigg Boss 19 is...

Rumours have it that Swara Bhasker will be sharing the stage with Salman Khan, and as per a source, she has been approached for the show, and she's most likely to appear at the premiere episode. 

What will Swara Bhasker do at Bigg Boss 19? 

As per the information we got, Swara will be conducting debates among the contestants. Since the theme of BB 19 is democracy, Swara, who is also a politician's wife, will be a perfect fit to test the contestants before they walk into the house. 

Confirmed contestants of the Bigg Boss house are...

According to the information from several X handles, the contestants who will be participating in BB 19 are Sreerama Chandra, Hunar Hali Gandhi, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Zeeshan Quadri, Gaurav Khanna, Payal Gamingg (Payal Dhare), Ashnoor Kaur, Baseer Ali, and Arbaaz Patel. Bigg Boss 19 will start from August 24 onwards, at 9 pm on JioHotstar and at 10 pm on Colors.

