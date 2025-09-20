Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan slams Gaurav Khanna for playing safe, says 'aapka poora hafta mimicry aur dance mein...'

Salman Khan called out Gaurav Khanna's minimal presence in the Bigg Boss 19 house, saying that he is being seen for only 20 minutes in the entire week.

The latest Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar brought sharp insights and tough questions as Salman Khan took on Gaurav Khanna for his lack of participation and passive gameplay in the house. Highlighting the growing perception among housemates that Gaurav does not deserve to be in the show, Salman called out his minimal presence in the game and urged him to rethink his strategy.

When asked about the criticism, Gaurav admitted, "They think I don’t play on the front foot." Salman responded firmly, saying, "They are right. Aapka hafta mimicry aur dance mein hi gaya hai itna zyada ki aapka dhyaan ghar ke important muddon par nahi tha, Farrhana ke performances dekhte rahe. Fans might think your footage is getting cut, but how do we tell them ki you're only not making it to the cut."

Taking it further, Salman challenged Gaurav with a reality check as he stated, "Is ghar mein survive karne ke liye magic mantra chahiye, aur aap iss week kuch zabaradast sawalon ke answers dhundhne nikal pade. Jaise, Tanya baklava khane Dubai tak kyu jaati hai jab ghar mein mudde chal rahe hain, ye aapke dimag mein aata hai. Aap bataiye, ek average daily soap ka telecast time hota hai 30 minutes, ek fate mein total 210 minutes mein ek lead actor at least 180 minutes nazar aata hai. Aapko kya lagta hai yahan ke 400 minutes mein aap apne hisaab se foreground mein ya passing mein kitne minutes dikhte honge? Main aapko batata hoon - 400 minutes mein aap sirf 20 minutes nazar aaye ho."

Also featuring Kunickaa Sadanand, Amaal Mallik, Pranit More, Baseer Ali, Farrhana Bhatt, Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar, Neelam Giri, Nehal Chudasama, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Mridul Tiwari, and Shehbaz Badesha; Bigg Boss 19 streams on JioHotstar and airs on Colors TV.

