Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan slams Gaurav Khanna for playing safe, says 'aapka poora hafta mimicry aur dance mein...'

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Jasprit Bumrah In, Arshdeep Singh Out? India’s probable playing XI for Super 4 clash vs Pakistan

Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah Chapter 1 scripts history, overtakes L2 Empuraan to become highest-grossing Malayalam film ever

Good news for passengers! Indian Railways reduces price of Rail Neer water bottles, check new rates here

'Ye padosi X players...': Irfan Pathan fires fresh dig at Pakistan after Shahid Afridi reignites 'dog meat' remark

Absolute panic, confusion grips Indians over Trump's H-1B visa fee hike; travel for weddings, Diwali cancelled

Congress's poetic jibe at PM Modi over H-1B visa fee hike: 'Sar itna bhi mat jhukao ki...'

Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma or Sai Pallavi; fans suggest replacement for Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD sequel

After Mother Dairy, Amul slashes prices of over 700 products following GST rate-cuts; Check new prices here

US official's BIG clarification over H-1B visa revision: 'No need for Indians to...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan slams Gaurav Khanna for playing safe, says 'aapka poora hafta mimicry aur dance mein...'

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan slams Gaurav Khanna for playing safe

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Jasprit Bumrah In, Arshdeep Singh Out? India’s probable playing XI for Super 4 clash vs Pakistan

Jasprit Bumrah In, Arshdeep Singh Out? India’s probable playing XI for Super 4

Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah Chapter 1 scripts history, overtakes L2 Empuraan to become highest-grossing Malayalam film ever

Lokah Chapter 1 beats L2 Empuraan to become highest-grossing Malayalam film

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan slams Gaurav Khanna for playing safe, says 'aapka poora hafta mimicry aur dance mein...'

Salman Khan called out Gaurav Khanna's minimal presence in the Bigg Boss 19 house, saying that he is being seen for only 20 minutes in the entire week.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 20, 2025, 10:54 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan slams Gaurav Khanna for playing safe, says 'aapka poora hafta mimicry aur dance mein...'
Salman Khan slams Gaurav Khanna in Bigg Boss 19
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The latest Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar brought sharp insights and tough questions as Salman Khan took on Gaurav Khanna for his lack of participation and passive gameplay in the house. Highlighting the growing perception among housemates that Gaurav does not deserve to be in the show, Salman called out his minimal presence in the game and urged him to rethink his strategy.

When asked about the criticism, Gaurav admitted, "They think I don’t play on the front foot." Salman responded firmly, saying, "They are right. Aapka hafta mimicry aur dance mein hi gaya hai itna zyada ki aapka dhyaan ghar ke important muddon par nahi tha, Farrhana ke performances dekhte rahe. Fans might think your footage is getting cut, but how do we tell them ki you're only not making it to the cut."

Taking it further, Salman challenged Gaurav with a reality check as he stated, "Is ghar mein survive karne ke liye magic mantra chahiye, aur aap iss week kuch zabaradast sawalon ke answers dhundhne nikal pade. Jaise, Tanya baklava khane Dubai tak kyu jaati hai jab ghar mein mudde chal rahe hain, ye aapke dimag mein aata hai. Aap bataiye, ek average daily soap ka telecast time hota hai 30 minutes, ek fate mein total 210 minutes mein ek lead actor at least 180 minutes nazar aata hai. Aapko kya lagta hai yahan ke 400 minutes mein aap apne hisaab se foreground mein ya passing mein kitne minutes dikhte honge? Main aapko batata hoon - 400 minutes mein aap sirf 20 minutes nazar aaye ho."

Also featuring Kunickaa Sadanand, Amaal Mallik, Pranit More, Baseer Ali, Farrhana Bhatt, Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar, Neelam Giri, Nehal Chudasama, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Mridul Tiwari, and Shehbaz Badesha; Bigg Boss 19 streams on JioHotstar and airs on Colors TV.

READ | Homebound beat 23 films to become India's entry for Oscars 2026; shortlist included Pushpa 2, Kesari 2, The Bengal Files

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Which nation has biggest gold reserves in 2025? Where does India stand?
Which nation has biggest gold reserves in 2025? Where does India stand?
Ameesha Patel REVEALS why she's unmarried at 50, admits getting proposals of men half of her age, but she rejects for..
Ameesha REVEALS why she's unmarried at 50, admits getting proposals of men
RBI's new rule for credit card payment: PhonePe, Paytm, Cred halt this service; check details
RBI's new rule for credit card payment: PhonePe, Paytm, Cred halt this service
IBPS PO 2025 Prelims Result expected soon at ibps.in; check steps to download, direct link HERE
IBPS PO 2025 Prelims Result expected soon at ibps.in; check steps to download
'Peeth peeche baat karni....': Amid IND-PAK handshake row, Shahid Afridi fires back at Irfan Pathan’s 'dog meat' remark
Amid IND-PAK handshake row, Shahid Afridi fires back at Irfan Pathan’s 'dog meat
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE