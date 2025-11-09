Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan EXPOSES smart game of Abhishek Bajaj, warns Ashnoor Kaur, calls out character assassination of...: 'Aapka poora game...'

After slamming Tanya Mittal and Farrhana Bhatt, Salman Khan now confronts Abhishek Bajaj and exposes his smart game of using Ashnoor Kaur.

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan as host is unpredictable. If you thought that he would continue bashing Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, Neelam Giri and Kunickaa Sadanand for their behaviour, then you're wrong. On Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman questions Ashnoor Kaur and schools Abhishek Bajaj for his cunniness. Salman reveals that Abhishek is a smart player and that he befriended Ashnoor and then sidelined her without even letting her know.

In the promo, Salman is seen confronting Abhishek and says, "Abhishek, badi unique personality ho bhai. In fact, Ashnoor, iss situation ke liye aap hi responsible ho. Kyuki aap itni shadow mein rahi ho inke saath, Abhishek chha gaya, aur aap dab ke reh gayi (Abhishek, you're a unique personality. Ashnoor, you're responsible for this, because he overpowered you)."

Abhishek makes an expression of denial, and then Salman calls him out for alleging that Tanya Mittal was flirting with him. "Tanya toh full flirt karna chahti hai bhai. So compliment lete samay inhone compliment le liya, aur baad mein usse flirting ka naam de diya (Tanya was trying to flirt. So while she was complimenting him, he accepted, and then he turned it into flirting)." Khan hints that Bajaj tried to assassinate Tanya's character, and adds, "Yaha par character assassination ho raha hai kisi ka (Someone's character is getting assassinated)." At last, Salman warns Ashnoor and adds, "Yeh jo hasi ke aad mein Ashnoor, yeh jo aapka poora game kha gaye hai na, kahi koi zyada hi der na ho jaye (Ashnoor, he has already overpowered you in the pretext of friendship. Wake up before it's too late)." Then a miffed Ashnoor is seen leaving her seat and walking out.

Today's Weekend Ka Vaar will end on a sad note as Abhishek Bajaj will be eliminated along with Neelam Giri. Abhishek's exit will break Ashnoor's heart, but she might emerge strong in the upcoming weeks.

