Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan brings Farrhana Bhatt to tears, SLAMS her for mocking Gaurav Khanna, Indian TV: 'Yeh show aapke liye chota hai, you're free to go'

Bigg Boss 19: The best Weekend Ka Vaar episode is ready to explode as Salman Khan will go all out bashing Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, and Neelam Giri, for their conduct over the week.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 08, 2025, 06:49 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bigg Boss 19: The 11th Weekend Ka Vaar will surely be remembered as the best episodes of the season, as the host, Salman Khan, will bash Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, and Neelam Giri left-right-centre, without holding any bars. Over the week, these three girls have given moments that left BB fans furious. However, Farrhana surpassed the other two in stooping low. First, she mocked the Indian television, calling it an inferior platform, and saying that she would never work in TV, due to her theatre background. Secondly, Farrhana mocked Gaurav Khanna multiple times, saying that she didn't know him or his work before the show. In a way, Farrhana insulted not only Indian television but also Gaurav's stardom and TV career. However, Salman takes the Farrhana case into his own hands and shows her the mirror in the most brutal manner. 

Salman Khan says he's 'embarrassed' that will people would know Farrhana Bhatt due to Bigg Boss 19

In the new promo, Salman confronts Farrhana Bhatt for her comments. Salman asks Farrhana, "Yeh kya bolti rehti ho ki television nahi karna hai. Yeh kya kar kya rahi hai aap? (Why do you keep saying you don't want to do television? What are you doing?)" Salman went on to say that he's embarrassed, as the audience gets to know her because of this show, "Yeh show dekh rahe hai meri wajah se, where people will get to know people. I'm toh embarrassed that they will know someone like you because of me."

Salman Khan asks Farrhana Bhatt to leave Bigg Boss 19

At last, Salman dropped the most brutal bomb on Bhatt and asked her to quit the show, "Yeh show, yeh medium aapke liye bahut chota hai (This show, this medium is too small for you). You're free to go." Salman orders the production team, "Open the gates." Will this be the end of Farrhana Bhatt's shameless stint in Bigg Boss 19? That you'll have to watch to know. Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar will be telecast on 9 pm at JioHotstar, and 10.30 pm at Colors. 

