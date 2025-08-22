Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Bigg Boss 19: Politician storms in BB 19 sets with heavy security, netizens guess potential contestant: 'Tej Pratap Yadav or Atishi Marlena'

Ahead of the grand premiere, an ambassador car with a red beacon was spotted entering the house. Netizens speculate a real-life politician's entry.

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 22, 2025, 01:32 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bigg Boss 19: Politician storms in BB 19 sets with heavy security, netizens guess potential contestant: 'Tej Pratap Yadav or Atishi Marlena'
Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 19
Bigg Boss will soon return with its 19th season, and the hype and anticipation for the Salman Khan-hosted reality show is for real. This year, contestants will be making or breaking the game as the theme of this season is Democracy. Going with the theme of Raajneeti, the house is expected to witness the entry of a real-life politician. On Friday, a VIP ambassador car with a red beacon was spotted storming into the BB sets. The car was protected by a convoy of security. Is it authentic or a gimmick according to the theme? The video was shared on several social media platforms, and it went viral in no time. However, the question is who is participating in the house? 

Netizens speculate politician who can enter Bigg Boss 19 house 

Soon, this clip went viral, and netizens started guessing about potential names of participants, "Lagta hai Tej Pratap Yadav aayega," wrote a netizen. Another netizen aksed, "Ravi Kishan toh nahi aa raha?" One of the netizens wrote, "Pakka Atishi Marlena hogi iss baar ghar mein." 

Watch the video

Going with the theme and the reception they got after the participation of Tajinder Singh Bagga in Bigg Boss 18, it seems that the makers are serious about including a real-life politician 

When is Bigg Boss 19 going on-air? Who are the participants? 

Rumours have it that Apoorva Mukhija (The Rebel Kid), Neelam Giri, Mr Faisu (Faisal Shaikh), Purav Jha, Zeshan Qadri, and Awez Darbar are among the potential contestants. However, these names aren't verified or confirmed from the official sources. 

Bigg Boss 19 is touted to be the longest season of all time.  This time, BB will be a digital-first season, starting from August 24. The show will first stream on JioHostar at 9.30 pm and then it will air on Colors at 10.30 pm.

