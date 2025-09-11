Bigg Boss 19: OG host Arshad Warsi talks about returning to show after 19 years, replacing Salman Khan in Weekend Ka Vaar, calls it...

The host of Bigg Boss Season One, Arshad Warsi, will be returning to the show after 19 years with Akshay Kumar. Arshad shared his views on Bigg Boss 19 and the homecoming moment for him.

Bigg Boss 19 will be a homecoming moment for Arshad Warsi as well. The actor who hosted India's top reality show at its inception will be returning with the same duties in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar. This Saturday-Sunday, Salman Khan will skip the WKV segment due to his busy schedule. Salman is busy shooting Battle of Galwan, thus Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, along with Saurabh Shukla, will host the weekend special segment while promoting their upcoming film, Jolly LLB 3.

Before Salman, Amitabh Bachchan, and Shilpa Shetty, it was Arshad Warsi who hosted the very first season of Bigg Boss. Speaking about returning as host, Arshad said, "2006 is the year I hosted Bigg Boss & I am going back to the show after 19 years to host it alongside Akshay - this is nostalgic & iconic."

Arshad asserted that 'unpredictability' makes Bigg Boss special. "The fun with Bigg Boss for me is that we don’t need to add spice; the housemates do that on their own. One minute they’re best friends, the next they’re ready to file for divorce. I love that unpredictability. I’ve enjoyed watching the chaos, but this time stepping in as a host with Akshay - 19 years later, I think we’re going to enjoy it even more. He has his way of being straightforward, and I have my way of pulling legs. Together, it’s going to be double the trouble for the housemates, because when we come together, things can never stay too serious," he said.

About Jolly LLB 3

Jolly LLB 3 is the third instalment in the popular courtroom comedy-drama franchise, which was started by Arshad Warsi in 2013. In 2017, Akshay replaced Arshad with Jolly LLB 2. Jolly LLB 3 will witness the clash of two Jollys, along with Judge Tripathi, played by Saurabh Shukla. Jolly LLB 3 will be released on September 12.

