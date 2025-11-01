Bigg Boss 19: Not Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik; but Pranit More gets EVICTED, not due to votes, but..

Neither Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, nor Amaal Mallik, Malti Chahar, but Pranit More got evicted from Bigg Boss 19 due to his health reasons.

Bigg Boss 19: This week, all the housemates, except Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj, and Mridul Tiwari. The 10th week elimination could have brought an interesting twist and turn in the house. However, as per the reports and latest X trends, neither Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, nor Farrhana Bhatt, Kunickaa Sadanand, Malti Chahar, but Pranit More will be evicted from the house.

Shocking, isn't it? What will surprise you more is that Pranit didn't exit the show due to receiving fewer votes, but because of health reasons. Reports have it that stand-up comedian Pranit More was removed from Bigg Boss 19 on medical grounds after his dengue infection worsened. This news came a day after he became the house captain on October 30. Pranit was rushed to the hospital, and producers confirmed the exit.

With Pranit's exit, reportedly, other nominees got saved from eviction. This even included Kunickaa Sadanand, who received the fewest votes, from elimination this week. Soon after the news broke, several supporters of More took their prayers and good wishes to the internet, and shared it with the world. Going by the latest information, the housemates are trying to adjust to the leadership vacuum.

Get Well soon Pranit

— (@Fc_Pranitmore) November 1, 2025

Fans' reactions to Pranit More's eviction

Several netizens reacted to Pranit's eviction, and a few of them even lashed out at the production for the lack of sanitation of taking proper measures to avoid such situations. A netizen wrote, "First mosquitoes, then manipulation — #BiggBoss house giving everything except safety! Get well soon Pranit, you deserve care, not chaos!"

Another netizen wrote, "It shows the standard of this #BiggBoss house. When they know that this time is not good to keep the AC on, then why did they keep it on? Last week @BeingSalmanKhan said your good health and safety are makers' responsibility, then why did they ignore this issue? @BiggBoss." One of the netizens wrote, "Abhishek Malhan also got dengue in BB… during OTT season.. BB, take care of the mosquitoes."