Will Pakistan press for international intervention on Jammu and Kashmir after Donald Trump's mediation claim at UNGA?
Alia Bhatt turns heads in bold black fur coat from Gucci's latest ‘La Famiglia’ Collection at Milan Fashion Week - See pics
Bigg Boss 19: Farhana Bhatt insults Abhishek Bajaj’s family, says ‘women in his family must be very...'
Diwali Bonanza for Government Employees: Centre likely to approve Diwali bonus for Railways staff
Sachin Tendulkar shares adorable image of son Arjun Tendulkar on his 26th birthday, pens special note for him: 'Lucky to have...'
Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasma asks taskmaster to eliminate Ashnoor Kaur, INSULTS actress by calling her Abhishek Sharma's wife, netizens slam model
Navratri 2025: Bollywood celebrity-inspired hairstyles from Janhvi Kapoor to Tara Sutaria to elevate your festive look
DMRC takes BIG decision, bans recording videos, reels inside Delhi metro coaches, imposes...
Who can Garba? VHP sets strict new guidelines with tilak, gau mutra
How new detection methods prevent harvest loss due to invasive species? Dr Upadhyay Himali explains
BOLLYWOOD
Nehal Chudasama insulted Ashnoor Kaur by calling her 'Abhishek Bajaj's wife', and even asked Bigg Boss to eliminate her. Nehal's comments have not gone well with netizens, and they're trolling her brutally.
Drama inside the Bigg Boss 19 house intensified further when Nehal Chudasama, who has been observing the game from the secret room, passed a highly controversial remark against contestant Ashnoor Kaur. The incident took place during an ongoing spat between Ashnoor Kaur, Farrhana Bhatt, and Abhishek Bajaj. While tensions were already high, Nehal, who was watching from the secret room, expressed visible annoyance with Ashnoor and her defence of friendship with Abhishek.
In a moment of frustration, Nehal casually asked Bigg Boss to eliminate Ashnoor because she was doing nothing in the house apart from being the "wife of someone". This remark was seen as a direct attack on Ashnoor's bond with Abhishek Bajaj, which often has been the subject of speculation inside the house. Housemates have repeatedly linked the two romantically despite both Ashnoor and Abhishek clarifying multiple times that they are simply close friends.
By dismissing Ashnoor's individuality and reducing her presence in the house to just being "Abhishek's wife", Nehal's statement crossed the line for many viewers. The statement has already outraged fans, and Nehal has been called out on social media and has been touted as probably one of the most insensitive remarks of the season.
Fans quickly took to social media to slam Nehal and call her remark misogynistic and disrespectful. Many pointed out that such comments undermine a woman's identity and efforts in the game and that Ashnoor has every right to play her game without being defined by her friendships. Meanwhile, in the Bigg Boss house, Ashnoor has been hurt by the constant attempts to link her with Abhishek.
In the past conversations, she has been clear about maintaining her own identity in the house and not wanting her bond with Abhishek to be misinterpreted. Abhishek, too, has backed this up, stating that their camera tree is based on mutual respect and nothing beyond that.
(Except for the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA staff, and is published by IANS)