BOLLYWOOD

Nehal Chudasama insulted Ashnoor Kaur by calling her 'Abhishek Bajaj's wife', and even asked Bigg Boss to eliminate her. Nehal's comments have not gone well with netizens, and they're trolling her brutally.

IANS

Updated : Sep 24, 2025, 12:52 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasma asks taskmaster to eliminate Ashnoor Kaur, INSULTS actress by calling her Abhishek Sharma's wife, netizens slam model
Drama inside the Bigg Boss 19 house intensified further when Nehal Chudasama, who has been observing the game from the secret room, passed a highly controversial remark against contestant Ashnoor Kaur. The incident took place during an ongoing spat between Ashnoor Kaur, Farrhana Bhatt, and Abhishek Bajaj. While tensions were already high, Nehal, who was watching from the secret room, expressed visible annoyance with Ashnoor and her defence of friendship with Abhishek.

In a moment of frustration, Nehal casually asked Bigg Boss to eliminate Ashnoor because she was doing nothing in the house apart from being the "wife of someone". This remark was seen as a direct attack on Ashnoor's bond with Abhishek Bajaj, which often has been the subject of speculation inside the house. Housemates have repeatedly linked the two romantically despite both Ashnoor and Abhishek clarifying multiple times that they are simply close friends.

By dismissing Ashnoor's individuality and reducing her presence in the house to just being "Abhishek's wife", Nehal's statement crossed the line for many viewers. The statement has already outraged fans, and Nehal has been called out on social media and has been touted as probably one of the most insensitive remarks of the season.

Fans quickly took to social media to slam Nehal and call her remark misogynistic and disrespectful. Many pointed out that such comments undermine a woman's identity and efforts in the game and that Ashnoor has every right to play her game without being defined by her friendships. Meanwhile, in the Bigg Boss house, Ashnoor has been hurt by the constant attempts to link her with Abhishek.

In the past conversations, she has been clear about maintaining her own identity in the house and not wanting her bond with Abhishek to be misinterpreted. Abhishek, too, has backed this up, stating that their camera tree is based on mutual respect and nothing beyond that.

