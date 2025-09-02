Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Bigg Boss 19: Natalia Janoszek opens up on absence of father, reveals falling for 'bad boys, toxic boyfriends': 'I love the extreme because..'

In the 24-hour live channel, Natalia and Baseer were spotted discussing their failed relationships and ugly breakups. What's more interesting was Natalia's confession about her personal life.

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 02, 2025, 04:24 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bigg Boss 19: Natalia Janoszek opens up on absence of father, reveals falling for 'bad boys, toxic boyfriends': 'I love the extreme because..'
Natalia Janoszek
On Bigg Boss 19, contestant Natalia Janoszek opened up about her personal life while chatting with co-housemate Baseer Ali. Baseer admitted that he often makes bad choices in dating, to which Natalia replied that she, too, has always been drawn to “bad boys.” She said she liked the thrill and adrenaline, but is now trying to make better decisions. Baseer jokingly added that bad boys are toxic and hinted that Natalia might also have a “toxic side.”

Natalia then shared that she never really fought with her partners, but problems would come up when she didn’t meet their expectations. She explained that not having a father figure made her more likely to change herself based on what her boyfriends wanted, but now she’s become more cautious and reserved.

Meanwhile, the previous episode saw major fights in the house. Baseer clashed with Farrhana, who also got into a heated argument with Kunickaa Sadanand. The drama started when Zeishan Quadri was in a tense discussion with Neelam, and Farrhana tried to step in. Neelam, already worked up, told her to stay out of it, which upset Farrhana. In anger, she insulted Neelam by calling her a “2 kaudi ki aurat.” This deeply hurt Neelam, who was already unwell, and she broke down crying while sharing her feelings with Kunickaa. 

Kunickaa, upset with Farrhana’s behaviour, scolded her for using such words. But instead of backing down, Farrhana snapped back and insulted Kunickaa too, calling her “2 kaudi ki aurat” and a flop actress. On the nomination front, Mridul Tiwari, Awez Darbar, Kunicka Sadanand, Tanya Mittal, and Amaal Mallik are nominated for this week's eviction. Bigg Boss 19 is currently streaming on JioHotstar and Colors.

 

 

