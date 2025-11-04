Bigg Boss 19: Mridul Tiwari makes SHOCKING comment on Saiyaara, says viral fans' reaction clips 'planted' by makers: 'Instagram pe logo ko message aaye ki..'

Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, and Mridul Tiwari disucssed Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda's blockbuster in Bigg Boss 19. Tiwari revealed that influencers were called by makers to make reaction videos for the film.

Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna discussed Saiyaara in the house, and Mridul Tiwari exposed the makers' promotional strategy by calling out the viral fans' reaction clips as 'fake'. It all started in the kitchen, where Gaurav was preparing food, while Ashnoor was washing dishes, and Mridul was helping them out. He hummed Saiyaara's title song, and then Gaurav asked, "Maine abhi tak dekhi nahi hai yeh picture. Kaise hai?" He further said, "Woh videos dekhne baad toh maine dekhi hi nahi. Log ro rahe hai, kapde phaad rahe hai, itni emotional hai kya film?" Mridul instantly mocked the film and said, "Arey mujhe toh hasi aa rahi thi."

Mridul went on to call the viral clips of fans 'planted' by makers, and said they asked influencers to make such videos, "Kuch bhi nahi bhai. Main tumhe sachi batau ye tak bhi kaha gaya tha normal logo se, Instagram wale logo se ki tum jaake ye karna." Gaurav surprisingly reacted, "Kya baat kar raha hai?" Ashnoor also alleged "PR stunt." A keen Gaurav went on to ask, "But how's the film?" Ashnoor, facing her back to Gaurav, replied, "Decent hai. One-time watch. Ha, but aise nahi ki rula de and all." This sudden, surprising conversation became the highlight of the episode, and soon went viral on the internet.

Makers purposely air the segment in the episode to expose the PR stunt of the Saiyaara movie.



Mridul Tiwari and Ashnoor Kaur called out the PR stunt where influencers were actually paid to post a fake crying-scene reaction while watching a movie. Surely, it was a smart… — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 3, 2025

Several netizens shared their thoughts about the film, and Mridul-Gaurav-Ashnoor's conversation on X. A netizen wrote, "They paid influencers to cry… meanwhile I cry for free every Monday looking at my workload. Glad I skipped that Saiyaara stunt show." Another netizen wrote, "So people were literally paid to cry for a movie? Guess I just saved myself from fake tears and a wasted ticket." One of the netizens wrote, "#MridulTiwari just called #Saiyaara 'bakwas', while #AshnoorKaur labelled its hype 'PR motivated'. I don't get why people are hyping such a remake movie. If you want the story, just watch the original #AMomentToRemember; it tells it far better."

About Saiyaara

Mohit Suri-directed romantic musical drama stars debutant Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in the lead roles. Produced by YRF's CEO Akshaye Widhwani, Saiyaara was released with positive reviews from critics and audience alike, and it went on to become an all-time blockbuster, earning Rs 570 crores worldwide.