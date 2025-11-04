Bigg Boss 19: Mridul Tiwari makes SHOCKING comment on Saiyaara, says viral fans' reaction clips 'planted' by makers: 'Instagram pe logo ko message aaye ki..'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Indian woman uses desi jugaad to dry clothes in France, netizens react 'Indians are...'; Watch viral video

Madhuri Dixit frustrates fans, audience brutally trolls actress' appearance at Canada Tour for...

Major development in Jashanpreet Singh case: Indian-origin truck driver who killed 3 DUI in Ontario wasn't...

Is Baba Vanga's alien prediction coming true? Watch out for what latest NASA report says...

Major Setback for Students: Canada rejects 3 in 4 Indian study permit, know why and what it means for applicants

Aamir Khan credits his mom for Sakshi Tanwar in Dangal, actress admits she didn't believe in...

China denies Trump's claim of secret nuclear tests, urges US to contribute to global stability

JNUSU Elections 2025-26: Voting to be held today, results to be announced on…; check list of key candidates here

Good news for commuters: Bengaluru-Ernakulam Vande Bharat to run six days a week starting from..., travel time to cut by...; Check route, stoppages, fare and other details

Haq: Shah Bano's grandson slams Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi-starrer, alleges makers 'breach of...': 'Lot of facts are...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Indian woman uses desi jugaad to dry clothes in France, netizens react 'Indians are...'; Watch viral video

Indian woman uses desi jugaad to dry clothes in France, netizens react 'Indians

Madhuri Dixit frustrates fans, audience brutally trolls actress' appearance at Canada Tour for...

Madhuri Dixit frustrates fans, audience brutally trolls actress' appearance

Major development in Jashanpreet Singh case: Indian-origin truck driver who killed 3 DUI in Ontario wasn't...

Major development in Jashanpreet Singh case: Indian-origin truck driver who...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Bigg Boss 19: Mridul Tiwari makes SHOCKING comment on Saiyaara, says viral fans' reaction clips 'planted' by makers: 'Instagram pe logo ko message aaye ki..'

Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, and Mridul Tiwari disucssed Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda's blockbuster in Bigg Boss 19. Tiwari revealed that influencers were called by makers to make reaction videos for the film.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 04, 2025, 07:40 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bigg Boss 19: Mridul Tiwari makes SHOCKING comment on Saiyaara, says viral fans' reaction clips 'planted' by makers: 'Instagram pe logo ko message aaye ki..'
Mridul Tiwari, Saiyaara poster
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna discussed Saiyaara in the house, and Mridul Tiwari exposed the makers' promotional strategy by calling out the viral fans' reaction clips as 'fake'. It all started in the kitchen, where Gaurav was preparing food, while Ashnoor was washing dishes, and Mridul was helping them out. He hummed Saiyaara's title song, and then Gaurav asked, "Maine abhi tak dekhi nahi hai yeh picture. Kaise hai?" He further said, "Woh videos dekhne baad toh maine dekhi hi nahi. Log ro rahe hai, kapde phaad rahe hai, itni emotional hai kya film?" Mridul instantly mocked the film and said, "Arey mujhe toh hasi aa rahi thi." 

Mridul went on to call the viral clips of fans 'planted' by makers, and said they asked influencers to make such videos, "Kuch bhi nahi bhai. Main tumhe sachi batau ye tak bhi kaha gaya tha normal logo se, Instagram wale logo se ki tum jaake ye karna." Gaurav surprisingly reacted, "Kya baat kar raha hai?" Ashnoor also alleged "PR stunt." A keen Gaurav went on to ask, "But how's the film?" Ashnoor, facing her back to Gaurav, replied, "Decent hai. One-time watch. Ha, but aise nahi ki rula de and all." This sudden, surprising conversation became the highlight of the episode, and soon went viral on the internet. 

Several netizens shared their thoughts about the film, and Mridul-Gaurav-Ashnoor's conversation on X. A netizen wrote, "They paid influencers to cry… meanwhile I cry for free every Monday looking at my workload. Glad I skipped that Saiyaara stunt show." Another netizen wrote, "So people were literally paid to cry for a movie? Guess I just saved myself from fake tears and a wasted ticket." One of the netizens wrote, "#MridulTiwari just called #Saiyaara 'bakwas', while #AshnoorKaur labelled its hype 'PR motivated'. I don't get why people are hyping such a remake movie. If you want the story, just watch the original #AMomentToRemember; it tells it far better." 

About Saiyaara

Mohit Suri-directed romantic musical drama stars debutant Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in the lead roles. Produced by YRF's CEO Akshaye Widhwani, Saiyaara was released with positive reviews from critics and audience alike, and it went on to become an all-time blockbuster, earning Rs 570 crores worldwide.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Indian woman uses desi jugaad to dry clothes in France, netizens react 'Indians are...'; Watch viral video
Indian woman uses desi jugaad to dry clothes in France, netizens react 'Indians
Madhuri Dixit frustrates fans, audience brutally trolls actress' appearance at Canada Tour for...
Madhuri Dixit frustrates fans, audience brutally trolls actress' appearance
Major development in Jashanpreet Singh case: Indian-origin truck driver who killed 3 DUI in Ontario wasn't...
Major development in Jashanpreet Singh case: Indian-origin truck driver who...
Is Baba Vanga's alien prediction coming true? Watch out for what latest NASA report says...
Is Baba Vanga's alien prediction coming true? Watch out for what NASA says
Major Setback for Students: Canada rejects 3 in 4 Indian study permit, know why and what it means for applicants
Major Setback for Students: Canada rejects 3 in 4 Indian study permit, know why
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE