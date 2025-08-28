Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand opens up about her affair with married Kumar Sanu, recalls his wife destroying....: 'She wanted money for...'

During the Ooty trip, one emotional moment brought the two together. During this time, as per Kunickaa Sadanand, Kumar Sanu was also having a difficult time in his marriage with his then-wife Rita Dutta.

The latest season of Salman Khan's show, Bigg Boss 19, has revealed many well-known contestants, giving a glimpse not only into their personalities but also their personal lives. One such contestant is veteran actor Kunickaa Sadanand, who is widely known for playing negative roles in 90s films. While people might be aware of Kunickaa Sadanand's professional life, many don't know that she once also went viral for link-up rumours with singer Kumar Sanu when he was at the peak of his career.

Kunickaa Sadanand and Kumar Sanu's relationship

Amid Kunickaa Sadanand's participation in Bigg Boss 19, one of her old interviews with Siddharth Kannan is going viral, where she opened up about falling in love with Kumar Sanu after they coincidentally met on an Ooty trip.

Kunickaa Sadanand shared how she was relatively new in the film industry at the time but was a big Kumar Sanu fan. During the Ooty trip, one emotional moment brought the two together. During this time, as per Kunickaa Sadanand, Kumar Sanu was also having a difficult time in his marriage with his then-wife Rita Dutta.

Describing how their story began, Kunickaa Sadanand said, "We were having dinner together, and he got very drunk. He started crying and wanted to jump from the hotel window. He was deeply depressed. His sister, nephew, and I had to hold him down." Kunickaa Sadanand revealed that it was this vulnerability that bonded them, adding, "I got very emotional because he was truly suffering. He didn’t want to break his marriage or leave his children. After calming him down, I reminded him of his responsibilities towards his kids and work. I think that moment brought us closer."

Kumar Sanu was the father of three kids when he got into a relationship with Kunickaa Sadanand. The couple never appeared in public together out of respect for his family. "I was like his wife and considered him like my husband. It felt like a relationship similar to Shakuntala and Dushyant," she said.

Why did Kumar Sanu break up with Bigg Boss 19 contestant Kunickaa Sadanand?

Kumar Sanu's personal turmoil eventually caused the two to break up. Kunickaa Sadanand also recalled an incident when his ex-wife Rita destroyed her car because the playback singer wasn’t giving her money to take care of the kids. "His wife smashed my car with a hockey stick. She would come outside my house and scream. But I understood her. She wanted money for her children; she wasn’t wrong. She said she didn’t want him back."

Kunickaa Sadanand and Kumar Sanu were in a relationship for 5 years. The singer divorced his wife in 1994 and later tied the knot with his current wife, Saloni Bhattacharya, in 2001.

