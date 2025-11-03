Bigg Boss 19: Hina Khan lauds Salman Khan, praises superstar for 'serving justice' to Ashnoor Kaur, slamming Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri: 'No fake tears, no sympathy'

Hina Khan applauded Salman Khan for supporting Ashnoor Kaur, and slamming Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri for bodyshaming 21-year-old actress.

Former Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan thanked host Salman Khan for serving justice to Ashnoor Kaur, and calling out Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri for bodyshaming her during the recent Weekend Ka Vaar. On her social media, Hina penned a long note on how young woman has to face body-shaming

Sharing a reel of Ashnoor Kaur, she wrote, "I waited for this WKV and that’s why I didn’t express my anger against those hurtful and insensitive things said against Ashnoor, Coz after knowing you for so many years, I knew this Week Justice will be Served by @beingsalmankhan..Thank you Salman for picking this up and handling this sensitive issue with utmost grace and appropriate empathy. You did it."

Hina lauded Ashnoor for not taking sympathy for the situation by shedding tears, and dealt with negativity maturely. Hina wrote, "A 21-year-old girl is being shamed repeatedly for her height, weight and look on National Television by Another Bunch of Women, who have seen the world way more than her. #SHAME. I am beyond proud of @ashnoorkaur for handling the whole thing with so much poise, sensibility, clarity and maturity. Although she could have made a big issue out of it, she didn’t do Any Drama, no fake tears, no sympathy, no unnecessary poking, or use this as an opportunity to grab cheap attention coz she’s not desperate..That speaks for her character, values and culture instilled by her parents."

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress further pointed out how women undergo various health issues because of genes, affecting their appearance. "Our Appearance, looks, and Health are just not an outcome of our life choices; sometimes, it’s also our Genes. I know it too well. Remember, Women especially endure greater health issues because of Hormonal Imbalances. From Mood Swings, Fatigue, Insomnia, Irregular Menstruation, Weight Gain, Dry Skin, Weight Loss to Chronic illnesses like diabetes, hypo or hyper thyroid, infertility, obesity, etc. We can’t change our genetics, and we’ve got to bear the consequences. I know what it takes to battle against our own Genetic Susceptibility. It is life-altering and massively depressive, and restrictive. Ask me how it feels when it’s in the GENES," she explained."