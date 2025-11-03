FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Amitabh Bachchan said Jhumma Chumma 'won't look good' at him, didn't want to dance on it, Jaya Bachchan saved iconic song by saying...

ICAI CA September Result 2025 DECLARED at icai.nic.in: CA Inter, Foundation and Final results DIRECT LINK here

Delhi man’s purifier shows AQI jump from 97 to 500 within seconds after opening door amid severe air pollution, netizens react ‘gaon jaane ka waqt…'; Watch viral video

Vladimir Putin or Xi Jinping? US President Donald Trump reveals who's tougher to deal with, says 'they're both very...'

Pitbull fans disappointed as 'I'm Back' India tour gets cancelled; reason REVEALED

Gold, silver prices today, November 3: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

ICAI CA September Result 2025 TODAY at icai.nic.in: Check DIRECT LINK to download CA Inter, Foundation and Final results online

Nita Ambani looks elegant in white at ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, cheers for Team India with Akash Ambani, Rohit Sharma

US President Donald Trump makes BIG claim on Russia, China secretly conducting nuclear tests, says, 'Have enough arms to...'

Bigg Boss 19: Hina Khan lauds Salman Khan, praises superstar for 'serving justice' to Ashnoor Kaur, slamming Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri: 'No fake tears, no sympathy'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Amitabh Bachchan said Jhumma Chumma 'won't look good' at him, didn't want to dance on it, Jaya Bachchan saved iconic song by saying...

Amitabh Bachchan said Jhumma Chumma 'won't look good' at him, Jaya saved song

Delhi man’s purifier shows AQI jump from 97 to 500 within seconds after opening door amid severe air pollution, netizens react ‘gaon jaane ka waqt…'; Watch viral video

Delhi man’s purifier shows AQI jump from 97 to 500 within seconds after opening

Vladimir Putin or Xi Jinping? US President Donald Trump reveals who's tougher to deal with, says 'they're both very...'

Vladimir Putin or Xi Jinping? US President Donald Trump reveals who's tougher

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Bigg Boss 19: Hina Khan lauds Salman Khan, praises superstar for 'serving justice' to Ashnoor Kaur, slamming Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri: 'No fake tears, no sympathy'

Hina Khan applauded Salman Khan for supporting Ashnoor Kaur, and slamming Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri for bodyshaming 21-year-old actress.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 03, 2025, 09:40 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bigg Boss 19: Hina Khan lauds Salman Khan, praises superstar for 'serving justice' to Ashnoor Kaur, slamming Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri: 'No fake tears, no sympathy'
Ashnoor Kaur, Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Former Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan thanked host Salman Khan for serving justice to Ashnoor Kaur, and calling out Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri for bodyshaming her during the recent Weekend Ka Vaar. On her social media, Hina penned a long note on how young woman has to face body-shaming 

Sharing a reel of Ashnoor Kaur, she wrote, "I waited for this WKV and that’s why I didn’t express my anger against those hurtful and insensitive things said against Ashnoor, Coz after knowing you for so many years, I knew this Week Justice will be Served by @beingsalmankhan..Thank you Salman for picking this up and handling this sensitive issue with utmost grace and appropriate empathy. You did it."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@realhinakhan)

Hina lauded Ashnoor for not taking sympathy for the situation by shedding tears, and dealt with negativity maturely. Hina wrote, "A 21-year-old girl is being shamed repeatedly for her height, weight and look on National Television by Another Bunch of Women, who have seen the world way more than her. #SHAME. I am beyond proud of @ashnoorkaur for handling the whole thing with so much poise, sensibility, clarity and maturity. Although she could have made a big issue out of it, she didn’t do Any Drama, no fake tears, no sympathy, no unnecessary poking, or use this as an opportunity to grab cheap attention coz she’s not desperate..That speaks for her character, values and culture instilled by her parents."

Also read: Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik secret girlfriend REVEALED, Malti Chahar threatens to expose composer: 'Mere papa tab ko pata hai ki hum..' | Viral video

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress further pointed out how women undergo various health issues because of genes, affecting their appearance. "Our Appearance, looks, and Health are just not an outcome of our life choices; sometimes, it’s also our Genes. I know it too well. Remember, Women especially endure greater health issues because of Hormonal Imbalances. From Mood Swings, Fatigue, Insomnia, Irregular Menstruation, Weight Gain, Dry Skin, Weight Loss to Chronic illnesses like diabetes, hypo or hyper thyroid, infertility, obesity, etc. We can’t change our genetics, and we’ve got to bear the consequences. I know what it takes to battle against our own Genetic Susceptibility. It is life-altering and massively depressive, and restrictive. Ask me how it feels when it’s in the GENES," she explained."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Amitabh Bachchan said Jhumma Chumma 'won't look good' at him, didn't want to dance on it, Jaya Bachchan saved iconic song by saying...
Amitabh Bachchan said Jhumma Chumma 'won't look good' at him, Jaya saved song
ICAI CA September Result 2025 DECLARED at icai.nic.in: CA Inter, Foundation and Final results DIRECT LINK here
ICAI CA September Result 2025 DECLARED at icai.nic.in: CA Inter, Foundation and
Delhi man’s purifier shows AQI jump from 97 to 500 within seconds after opening door amid severe air pollution, netizens react ‘gaon jaane ka waqt…'; Watch viral video
Delhi man’s purifier shows AQI jump from 97 to 500 within seconds after opening
Vladimir Putin or Xi Jinping? US President Donald Trump reveals who's tougher to deal with, says 'they're both very...'
Vladimir Putin or Xi Jinping? US President Donald Trump reveals who's tougher
Pitbull fans disappointed as 'I'm Back' India tour gets cancelled; reason REVEALED
Pitbull fans disappointed as 'I'm Back' India tour gets cancelled; reason REVEAL
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE