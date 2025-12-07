FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale live updates: Stage is SET, finalists Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, Amaal Mallik meet evicted players, dance to...

FIFA World Cup 2026 schedule released: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo set for final face off, here's when and where to watch

NCERT makes major changes in history textbook, class 7 students to study SIX pages on...

Goa Arpora Nightclub Fire: Horrific video emerges showing cylinder blast causing massive fire; death toll rises to 25

Russian President Putin's Rashtrapati Bhavan feast has THIS luxurious food item priced at Rs 40,000 per kg, it is...

Goa Arpora Nightclub Fire: 23 dead after massive cylinder blast, know what led to tragedy

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Delhi chokes on toxic smog as AQI crosses 300; IMD confirms major weather shift ahead

'Teri bhi pakki thi’: Virat Kohli takes light-hearted jab at Arshdeep Singh after India's ODI series triumph over South Africa, watch viral video

IndiGo Crisis: Govt sets deadline for refund clearance, passengers to receive full refund by...

Amid IndiGo chaos, Air India makes BIG announcement, introduces special one-time waiver on... passengers flying between Dec 4-15 can....

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale live updates: Stage is SET, finalists Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, Amaal Mallik meet evicted players, dance to...

Bigg Boss 19 Finale live updates: Gaurav, Tanya, Farrhana, Pranit, Amaal meet...

Australia vs England, 2nd Ashes Test, Day 4 LIVE UPDATES: Ben Stokes, Will Jacks unbeaten stand puts England in driving seat

Australia vs England, 2nd Ashes Test, Day 4 LIVE UPDATES: Ben Stokes, Will Jacks

Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Most runs for India in ODIs in 2025

Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Most runs for India in ODIs in 2025

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Most runs for India in ODIs in 2025

Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Most runs for India in ODIs in 2025

From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah: Six Indian cricketers who celebrate their birthday on December 6

From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah: Six Indian cricketers who celebrate thei

Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder

Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale live updates: Stage is SET, finalists Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, Amaal Mallik meet evicted players, dance to...

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 19 will happen on Sunday evening, December 7, and we have the Top 5 finalists - Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, and Amaal Mallik waiting to claim the trophy. Read on to know all the latest updates.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 07, 2025, 11:25 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale live updates: Stage is SET, finalists Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, Amaal Mallik meet evicted players, dance to...
A poster of Bigg Boss 19 with Top 5 finalists
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale Live Streaming: The stage is set, the D-day is here. Sunday, December 7, will write a new chapter as the 19th season of Bigg Boss comes to an end. The grand finale of Bigg Boss 19 will culminate in superstar host, Salman Khan, crowning the ultimate champion and presenting the winner's trophy. The top 5 finalists - Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, and Tanya Mittal's fate is sealed, and now it's up to the audience to pick who they think is the winner. Read on to know the latest happenings of the big night. 

The GRAND reunion of Gaurav-Mridul, Amaal-Shehbaaz, and Abhishek-Ashnoor

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale will start with a grand reunion of the Top 5 finalists with evicted contestants. Gaurav Khanna and Amaal Mallik celebrate bromance by performing with their best buddies. Gaurav reunites with Mridul Tiwari, and Amaal meets Shehbaaz Badesha. The gang dances to Hello Brother, and gives the evening a perfect start. Then we see 'best friends' Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur reuniting and dancing to Ladki Badi Anjaani Hai from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Kunickaa Sadanand, Farrhana Bhatt, and Nehal Chudassama are seen grooving to Hungama Ho Gaya. Tanya Mittal and Pranit More's performances are not revealed yet, but they will certainly throw a big surprise for the audience. 

Here's the promo

Tune in to JioHotstar and Colors at 9 pm to watch Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale.   

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale live updates: Stage is SET, finalists Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, Amaal Mallik meet evicted players, dance to...
Bigg Boss 19 Finale live updates: Gaurav, Tanya, Farrhana, Pranit, Amaal meet...
FIFA World Cup 2026 schedule released: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo set for final face off, here's when and where to watch
FIFA World Cup 2026 schedule released: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo set for f
NCERT makes major changes in history textbook, class 7 students to study SIX pages on...
NCERT makes major changes in history textbook, class 7 to study SIX pages on...
Goa Arpora Nightclub Fire: Horrific video emerges showing cylinder blast causing massive fire; death toll rises to 25
Goa Arpora Nightclub Fire: Horrific video emerges showing cylinder blast causing
Russian President Putin's Rashtrapati Bhavan feast has THIS luxurious food item priced at Rs 40,000 per kg, it is...
Russian President Putin's Rashtrapati Bhavan feast has THIS luxurious food item
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Most runs for India in ODIs in 2025
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Most runs for India in ODIs in 2025
From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah: Six Indian cricketers who celebrate their birthday on December 6
From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah: Six Indian cricketers who celebrate thei
Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder
Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder
Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home, give glimpses of Rs 250 crore luxurious house with Raha
Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home
IndiGo flights disruption: Singer Rahul Vaidya shares ordeal, ‘these boarding cards are worth Rs...’, Nia Sharma surprised by her ticket price
IndiGo flights disruption: Singer Rahul Vaidya shares ordeal, ‘these boarding ca
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement