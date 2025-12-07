Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale live updates: Stage is SET, finalists Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, Amaal Mallik meet evicted players, dance to...
BOLLYWOOD
The grand finale of Bigg Boss 19 will happen on Sunday evening, December 7, and we have the Top 5 finalists - Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, and Amaal Mallik waiting to claim the trophy. Read on to know all the latest updates.
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale Live Streaming: The stage is set, the D-day is here. Sunday, December 7, will write a new chapter as the 19th season of Bigg Boss comes to an end. The grand finale of Bigg Boss 19 will culminate in superstar host, Salman Khan, crowning the ultimate champion and presenting the winner's trophy. The top 5 finalists - Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, and Tanya Mittal's fate is sealed, and now it's up to the audience to pick who they think is the winner. Read on to know the latest happenings of the big night.
The GRAND reunion of Gaurav-Mridul, Amaal-Shehbaaz, and Abhishek-Ashnoor
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale will start with a grand reunion of the Top 5 finalists with evicted contestants. Gaurav Khanna and Amaal Mallik celebrate bromance by performing with their best buddies. Gaurav reunites with Mridul Tiwari, and Amaal meets Shehbaaz Badesha. The gang dances to Hello Brother, and gives the evening a perfect start. Then we see 'best friends' Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur reuniting and dancing to Ladki Badi Anjaani Hai from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Kunickaa Sadanand, Farrhana Bhatt, and Nehal Chudassama are seen grooving to Hungama Ho Gaya. Tanya Mittal and Pranit More's performances are not revealed yet, but they will certainly throw a big surprise for the audience.
Here's the promo
Bigg Boss 19 GRAND FINALE Promo: Abhinoor dance performance, Nehal, Farrhana & Kunickaa act. GK & Mridul and Shehbaz & Amaal brotherhood dance act pic.twitter.com/I4N413Cxsb— BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 6, 2025
Tune in to JioHotstar and Colors at 9 pm to watch Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale.