Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt's mother appears after ugly fight with Amaal Mallik, gives strong message to her: 'Jaise khel rahi hai...' | Viral video

After Amaal Mallik's father, Daboo Mallik, appeared on Bigg Boss 19, Farrhana Bhatt's mother also featured in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Sr Bhatt gave a strong message to her daughter, and that broke her to tears.

Bigg Boss 19: The Weekend Ka Vaar continues on Sunday, and after Amaal Mallik, it's time for Farrhana Bhatt to meet her family. In the upcoming episode, team Thamma- Aayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui enter the show as special guests. After a fun session with the housemates, including Pranti More singing Paani Da Rang for the trio, Nawaz hints about a special surprise from the family members of the housemates.

Then, a video message from Farrhana's mother appears on the huge television. Farrhana breaks down as soon as she sees her mom. This week, during an ugly argument, Amaal Mallik made vulgar, obscene comments about Farrhana and her mother. He went on to say that she and her mother are B-grade. After such an ugly argument, Farrhana's mom's appearance further makes her vulnerable. Farrhana's ammi tells her, "Aise hi khel, jaise tu khel rahi hai. Tu meri sherni hai (Continue playing this game in the same manner. You're my lioness)." Farrhana sobs inconsolably, making it an emotional moment.

Bigg Boss 19 WeekendKaVaar

PROMO | Gharwalo Ko Mila Special DIWALI GIFT | Family MESSAGE | Shocking EVICTOIN? pic.twitter.com/aw6GgY4ZSb — BiggBoss24x7 (@BB24x7_) October 18, 2025

Later, Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill also appears to extend her support for her brother Shehbaz Badesha. Unlike Farrhana's mom, Shehnaaz pulls Shehbaz's leg and makes a funny statement. Gill adds, "I'm proud of you. Tu meri jaan hai. Papa, mummy, tere dost, sab tujhe miss karte hai, par ghar pe mat aana." Shehnaaz's comment makes Shehbaaz emotional, and Amaal consoles him.

At last, singer Shaan also enters the show, and he brings huge gift boxes for the nominated contestants. Salman calls the nominated contestants to face the ultimate truth. Salman calls Gaurav Khanna, Neelam Giri, Mridul Tiwari, and Malti Chahar to look into their box and reveal if they've been evicted by the audience. However, as per X handles of Bigg Boss fans, there will be no eviction due to Diwali, and four of them will celebrate Diwali in the BB house.