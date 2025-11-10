Bigg Boss 19: DANGER ahead for Farrhana Bhatt, Malti Chahar advises Amaal Mallik, Pranit More to..., fans react

Bigg Boss 19: After Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri's eviction, the dynamics of the BB house go for a toss, and Malti Chahar gets a perfect opportunity to create ruckus for Farrhana Bhatt.

Bigg Boss 19: The 11th Weekend Ka Vaar has been a nightmare for Farrhana Bhatt, and the latter will now be facing bigger challenges and stronger alliances against her. In the new promo, Malti Chahar is seen going all-out against Farrhana, reaching out to other housemates to unite and oust the peace activist. At first, Malti walks to Amaal Mallik and Shehbaz Badesha, and asks them, "Tum logo ko chaiye Farrhana ghar mein (do you want Farrhana in the house)?" Amaal replies, "Obviously nahi, but kya kar lenge (obviously not, but what can we do)?"

Malti Chahar advises housemates to boycott Farrhana Bhatt

Then, Malti discusses Farrhana with Pranit More and advises him to boycott her. "Cut her off. Baat hi mat karo us se," Malti tells Pranit. However, Amaal seems to be uninterested in Malti's scheme and confronts her, saying, "I cannot unfairly target someone else. Woh character tu ban sakti hai toh ban ja (if you can become that character, then go ahead)."

Bigg Boss 19: Malti's moves created a ruckus in the house. Is anyone not getting her game? pic.twitter.com/9dO7KEoIWS — BiggBoss24x7 (@BB24x7_) November 9, 2025

Later, Malti shames Farrhana for her crass attitude and loose tongue, and the two get into a heated argument. "Badi gandi zubaan hai teri," Malti emphasised while mocking Farrhana. She senses Malti's plans and says, "Subah se hi mujhe provoke kar rahi hai (She's trying to provoke me since morning)." Pranit disagrees with Malti and says, "Faltu ka bhasad kar rahi hai (unnecessarily creating a ruckus). And then Amaal says, "Camera ka liye kar rahi hai woh (she's doing it for the camera)."

Netizens' reactions to Malti Chahar's plans for Farrhana Bhatt

Several internet users have taken to X and voiced support for Farrhana Bhatt. A netizen wrote, "Ab iske next week me jane k time agayi he, Salman Khan se sundar ki compliment bhi mil gayi ab asli roop dikha rahi he. But problem hai Farhana se ladh liya ab bhukto phir." Another netizen wrote, "Now it looks very kindergarten Bigg Boss jo energy Abhishek ke tha woh toh woh le gaya apne saath." One of the netizens wrote, "Ye Malti makers ki pyada lagati hai, usse pata hai kab bhasad karani hai aur kab chup rehna hai."