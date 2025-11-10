FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bigg Boss 19: DANGER ahead for Farrhana Bhatt, Malti Chahar advises Amaal Mallik, Pranit More to..., fans react

'People that are against tariffs are...': Trump says at least USD 2,000 dividend a person coming for Americans

Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam in 4th attempt while working as SDM, became IAS officer with AIR..., her name is...

Delhi-NCR air pollution, November 10: AQI close to 'severe', schools may switch to hybrid classes as air quality deteriorates

Yuvraj Singh reveals Abhishek Sharma's BIGGEST secret after India's 2-1 win against Australia : 'Ye mar jayega, pit jayega, lekin...'; WATCH

Vivek Agnihotri discusses 'who is killing Bollywood', takes dig at 'paid PR, paparazzi, airport spotting, and...'

Bank Holiday from November 10-16: When are banks closed in your state this week? Check state-wise holiday list

US Senate reaches deal to end government shutdown: Donald Trump says, 'We never agreed to give...'

Gold, silver prices today, November 10: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Gwalior-Jaipur-Faridabad route gets new boost: THIS new bypass in Uttar Pradesh built with Rs 307 crore will cut short travel time between these cities, here's all you need to know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bigg Boss 19: DANGER ahead for Farrhana Bhatt, Malti Chahar advises Amaal Mallik, Pranit More to..., fans react

Bigg Boss 19: DANGER ahead for Farrhana, Malti Chahar advises Amaal, Pranit to..

'People that are against tariffs are...': Trump says at least USD 2,000 dividend a person coming for Americans

'People that are against...': Trump says at least USD 2000 dividend a person...

Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam in 4th attempt while working as SDM, became IAS officer with AIR..., her name is...

Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam in 4th attempt while working as SDM, became...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Uncover India's hidden gems: 7 mysterious cities and towns that you can visit

Uncover India's hidden gems: 7 mysterious cities and towns that you can visit

How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Inside Bigg Boss 19 contestant and Celebrity MasterChef winner's multi-crore net worth and lavish lifestyle

How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Inside Bigg Boss 19 contestant and Celebrity MasterCh

From MS Dhoni to Richa Ghosh: 8 Indian cricketers who hold high-ranking government jobs

From MS Dhoni to Richa Ghosh: 8 Indian cricketers who hold high-ranking govt job

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Bigg Boss 19: DANGER ahead for Farrhana Bhatt, Malti Chahar advises Amaal Mallik, Pranit More to..., fans react

Bigg Boss 19: After Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri's eviction, the dynamics of the BB house go for a toss, and Malti Chahar gets a perfect opportunity to create ruckus for Farrhana Bhatt.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 10, 2025, 08:20 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bigg Boss 19: DANGER ahead for Farrhana Bhatt, Malti Chahar advises Amaal Mallik, Pranit More to..., fans react
Farrhana Bhatt, Malti Chahar
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bigg Boss 19: The 11th Weekend Ka Vaar has been a nightmare for Farrhana Bhatt, and the latter will now be facing bigger challenges and stronger alliances against her. In the new promo, Malti Chahar is seen going all-out against Farrhana, reaching out to other housemates to unite and oust the peace activist. At first, Malti walks to Amaal Mallik and Shehbaz Badesha, and asks them, "Tum logo ko chaiye Farrhana ghar mein (do you want Farrhana in the house)?" Amaal replies, "Obviously nahi, but kya kar lenge (obviously not, but what can we do)?" 

Malti Chahar advises housemates to boycott Farrhana Bhatt

Then, Malti discusses Farrhana with Pranit More and advises him to boycott her. "Cut her off. Baat hi mat karo us se," Malti tells Pranit. However, Amaal seems to be uninterested in Malti's scheme and confronts her, saying, "I cannot unfairly target someone else. Woh character tu ban sakti hai toh ban ja (if you can become that character, then go ahead)." 

Later, Malti shames Farrhana for her crass attitude and loose tongue, and the two get into a heated argument. "Badi gandi zubaan hai teri," Malti emphasised while mocking Farrhana. She senses Malti's plans and says, "Subah se hi mujhe provoke kar rahi hai (She's trying to provoke me since morning)." Pranit disagrees with Malti and says, "Faltu ka bhasad kar rahi hai (unnecessarily creating a ruckus). And then Amaal says, "Camera ka liye kar rahi hai woh (she's doing it for the camera)."

Netizens' reactions to Malti Chahar's plans for Farrhana Bhatt

Several internet users have taken to X and voiced support for Farrhana Bhatt. A netizen wrote, "Ab iske next week me jane k time agayi he, Salman Khan se sundar ki compliment bhi mil gayi ab asli roop dikha rahi he. But problem hai Farhana se ladh liya ab bhukto phir." Another netizen wrote, "Now it looks very kindergarten Bigg Boss jo energy Abhishek ke tha woh toh woh le gaya apne saath." One of the netizens wrote, "Ye Malti makers ki pyada lagati hai, usse pata hai kab bhasad karani hai aur kab chup rehna hai."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bigg Boss 19: DANGER ahead for Farrhana Bhatt, Malti Chahar advises Amaal Mallik, Pranit More to..., fans react
Bigg Boss 19: DANGER ahead for Farrhana, Malti Chahar advises Amaal, Pranit to..
'People that are against tariffs are...': Trump says at least USD 2,000 dividend a person coming for Americans
'People that are against...': Trump says at least USD 2000 dividend a person...
Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam in 4th attempt while working as SDM, became IAS officer with AIR..., her name is...
Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam in 4th attempt while working as SDM, became...
Delhi-NCR air pollution, November 10: AQI close to 'severe', schools may switch to hybrid classes as air quality deteriorates
Delhi-NCR air pollution, Nov 10: AQI close to 'severe', schools may switch..
Yuvraj Singh reveals Abhishek Sharma's BIGGEST secret after India's 2-1 win against Australia : 'Ye mar jayega, pit jayega, lekin...'; WATCH
Yuvraj Singh reveals Abhishek Sharma's BIGGEST secret after India's 2-1 win...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Uncover India's hidden gems: 7 mysterious cities and towns that you can visit
Uncover India's hidden gems: 7 mysterious cities and towns that you can visit
How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Inside Bigg Boss 19 contestant and Celebrity MasterChef winner's multi-crore net worth and lavish lifestyle
How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Inside Bigg Boss 19 contestant and Celebrity MasterCh
From MS Dhoni to Richa Ghosh: 8 Indian cricketers who hold high-ranking government jobs
From MS Dhoni to Richa Ghosh: 8 Indian cricketers who hold high-ranking govt job
Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: All about their love story, 4 beautiful children, net worth
Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: Know all about them
India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, not Delhi, Dehradun, Bengaluru or Hyderabad, its…
India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, it is...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE