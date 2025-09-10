Bigg Boss 19: As Salman Khan is busy shooting Battle of Galwan, these two actors to host next Weekend Ka Vaar

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi to host the next Weekend Ka Vaar and will promote Jolly LLB 3 in Bigg Boss 19.

Salman Khan has kickstarted shooting Battle of Galwan in Ladakh this week. The first schedule will run for a few days at a stretch, and thus, Khan won't return back to Mumbai this weekend to shoot for the Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar. Instead of the superstar, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi will be seen as the hosts on September 13 and September 14.

Akshay and Arshad will be promoting their upcoming legal comedy Jolly LLB 3 in Bigg Boss 19. The third installment in the series is slated to hit theatres on September 19. The first film Jolly LLB released in 2013 and starred Arshad Warsi as Jagdish Tyagi aka Jolly, and the second film Jolly LLB 2 hit theatres in 2017 and featured Akshay Kumar as Jagdishwar Mishra aka Jolly.

Apart from Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, Jolly LLB 3 also has Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi, and Amrita Arora reprising their roles from the first two parts. Seema Biswas and Gajraj Rao are the latest additions to the cast. Subhash Kapoor, who directed Jolly LLB and Jolly LLB 2, has directed Jolly LLB 3 as well.

The Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi-starrer legal comedy will clash at the box office with Anurag Kashyap's crime drama Nishaanchi, that marks the acting debut of Bal Thackeray's grandson Aaishvary Thackeray. It also stars Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles.

READ | This Anil Kapoor film was rejected by Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan; flopped in theatres, later became cult classic