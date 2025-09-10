Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

This superstar had decided to go back to his village and plough fields if his co-star refused to marry him, they had three kids, one of them got jailed because...

'How will they even compete with us?': R Ashwin questions Asia Cup 2025 Competitiveness, suggests India A inclusion for more balance

iPhone Pink Diamond to iPhone Diamond Rose Edition: Most expensive smartphones in the world

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Might Fail to Revisit $0.74, But This Token Will Blow Past that Mark from Below $0.003

Tata vs Tesla: Which EV maker has bigger charging hub in Mumbai?

Aamir Khan once called himself a 'waiter' because..., said Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are...

After laying off 15,000 employees, Microsoft’s new move for employees is to..., know what tech giant has palnned

Bigg Boss 19: As Salman Khan is busy shooting Battle of Galwan, these two actors to host next Weekend Ka Vaar

Nepal Protest: Who will be next prime minister? Sushila Karki, Baburam Bhattarai, Balendra Shah or someone else?

Cancelled Nepal trip due to protests? 5 alternative countries to visit on same budget

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This superstar had decided to go back to his village and plough fields if his co-star refused to marry him, they had three kids, one of them got jailed because...

This superstar decided to plough fields if his co-star refused to marry him

'How will they even compete with us?': R Ashwin questions Asia Cup 2025 Competitiveness, suggests India A inclusion for more balance

R Ashwin questions Asia Cup 2025 Competitiveness, suggests India A inclusion for

iPhone Pink Diamond to iPhone Diamond Rose Edition: Most expensive smartphones in the world

Most expensive smartphones in the world

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Bigg Boss 19: As Salman Khan is busy shooting Battle of Galwan, these two actors to host next Weekend Ka Vaar

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi to host the next Weekend Ka Vaar and will promote Jolly LLB 3 in Bigg Boss 19.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 10, 2025, 05:59 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Bigg Boss 19: As Salman Khan is busy shooting Battle of Galwan, these two actors to host next Weekend Ka Vaar
Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 19
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Salman Khan has kickstarted shooting Battle of Galwan in Ladakh this week. The first schedule will run for a few days at a stretch, and thus, Khan won't return back to Mumbai this weekend to shoot for the Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar. Instead of the superstar, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi will be seen as the hosts on September 13 and September 14.

Akshay and Arshad will be promoting their upcoming legal comedy Jolly LLB 3 in Bigg Boss 19. The third installment in the series is slated to hit theatres on September 19. The first film Jolly LLB released in 2013 and starred Arshad Warsi as Jagdish Tyagi aka Jolly, and the second film Jolly LLB 2 hit theatres in 2017 and featured Akshay Kumar as Jagdishwar Mishra aka Jolly.

Apart from Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, Jolly LLB 3 also has Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi, and Amrita Arora reprising their roles from the first two parts. Seema Biswas and Gajraj Rao are the latest additions to the cast. Subhash Kapoor, who directed Jolly LLB and Jolly LLB 2, has directed Jolly LLB 3 as well.

The Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi-starrer legal comedy will clash at the box office with Anurag Kashyap's crime drama Nishaanchi, that marks the acting debut of Bal Thackeray's grandson Aaishvary Thackeray. It also stars Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles.

READ | This Anil Kapoor film was rejected by Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan; flopped in theatres, later became cult classic

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sanjay Dutt REVEALS what happened after late fan gifted him Rs 159-crore property: 'Police called me and I was...'
Sanjay REVEALS what happened after late fan gifted him Rs 159-crore property
Video of Karnataka college students’ Bharatnatyam dance to Hanuman Chalisa goes viral: 'No offence...'
Video of Karnataka college students’ Bharatnatyam dance to Hanuman Chalisa goes
Nepal Protest: Who will be next prime minister? Sushila Karki, Baburam Bhattarai, Balendra Shah or someone else?
Nepal: Who will be next prime minister? Sushila Karki, Baburam Bhattarai or...
Bigg Boss 19: Mridul proposes to Natalia in sweet style, says 'I feel bad when you…', watch viral video
Bigg Boss 19: Mridul proposes to Natalia in sweet style, says I feel bad when...
US India tariff row: Donald Trump and PM Modi to resume negotiations: 'Our teams are working to...'
US India tariff row: Donald Trump to resume negotiations with PM Modi, says 'fee
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE