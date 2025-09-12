Bigg Boss 19: Armaan Malik reacts to brother Amaal Malik being 'attacked falsely' for touching Nehal Chudasama inappropriately: 'It’s heartbreaking when..'

Armaan Malik has penned down a note after the recent Bigg Boss 19 episode in which Amaal Malik was accused by Nehal Chudasama of misbehaving and touching her inappropriately during the task.

Singer Armaan Malik has reacted to the breakdown of Amaal Malik at Bigg Boss 19. The Thursday episode of Bigg Boss 19 had a high-voltage drama, which literally broke Amaal Malik in tears. It all started when the taskmaster announced Sports Day and divided the whole house into two groups- Red Team and Blue Team. During the task, Nehal Chudasama and Amaal Malik were competing, with the former trying to write on a blackboard, and the latter trying to rub it with a duster placed on his head. While trying to beat each other, Amaal made sure not to go physical with Nehal. But still, after some time, Nehal complained about Amaal touching her b**bs unappropriately. Nehal broke down and started ranting about Amaal crossing his limits in the pretext of the task.

Amaal felt guilty, and despite apologising to Nehal several times, she chose to ignore and continued playing a 'victim card'. Amaal got tensed, hurt, and he started weeping for misbehaving with Neha. Although Gaurav Khanna, Zeishan Quadri, Mridul Tiwari and Tanya Mittal supported Amaal, he got mentally disturbed and was deeply affected by the incident. The whole incident went viral, and netizens stood in support of Amaal. Nehal got brutally trolled for playing a victim in a task that is meant to go physical. Even Armaan Malik noticed his elder brother's dilemma and spoke about it on social media.

On X, Armaan shared a fan video, supporting Amaal, criticising Nehal. He retweeted the video with the quote, "It’s heartbreaking when someone’s dignity is attacked falsely. But knowing there are people like you who see the truth keeps him strong. Thank you for your support."

It’s heartbreaking when someone’s dignity is attacked falsely

But knowing there are people like you who see the truth keeps him strong. Thank you for your support #TeamAmaalMallik https://t.co/rlWQOO5Bbv — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) September 11, 2025

Netizens support Amaal Malik over Nehal Chudasama

Not only Armaan, but several others stood in support of Amaal Malik. "Bro, it hurt me deeply. I don't think Amaal did anything wrong, he was just doing his task, and even then, he said sorry so many times, even joined his hands," a netizen wrote. Another netizen wrote, "I’m honestly speechless. As a girl, I feel ashamed that I even have to say this. Shame on you, Nehal. Amaal, no need to be sad, we saw who was wrong. Everyone is supporting you. Don’t worry, you’re the king, and you know that. Don’t be sad, we are always with you, man." The entire BB fans and housemates are awaiting how this issue will be addressed during Weekend Ka Vaar.

