Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi High Court receives bomb threat, premises being evacuated

Bigg Boss 19: Armaan Malik reacts to brother Amaal Malik being 'attacked falsely' for touching Nehal Chudasama inappropriately: 'It’s heartbreaking when..'

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2025: Graduate merit list to be announced soon at rrbcdg.gov.in, details here

Shruti Haasan reveals her haircare secret and 'miracle' ingredient she swears by

‘Apni girlfriend rakh ke kitno ke sath…’, Baseer Ali, Amaal Mallik accuse Awez Darbar of cheating on girlfriend Nagma Mirajkar

US Senator makes bizarre claim on Galwan clash days after PM Modi-Xi Jinping's meet, accuses China of using weapon to 'literally melt Indian soldiers'

Alia Bhatt ditches fancy salads for daal-chawal, here’s how her desi diet keeps her fit

Cardiologist warns against THESE 5 cooking oils linked to heart disease, here’s what to use instead

India's first response to tragic beheading of Indian national in Texas, calls it 'tragic and brutal': 'We are following up on...'

After Russsian drone incursions, French President Emmanuel Macron announces deployment of three Rafales in Poland: 'Protection of...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shruti Haasan reveals her haircare secret and 'miracle' ingredient she swears by

Shruti Haasan reveals her haircare secret and 'miracle' ingredient she swears by

Alia Bhatt ditches fancy salads for daal-chawal, here’s how her desi diet keeps her fit

Alia Bhatt ditches fancy salads for daal-chawal, here’s how her desi diet works

Cardiologist warns against THESE 5 cooking oils linked to heart disease, here’s what to use instead

Cardiologist warns against THESE 5 cooking oils linked to heart disease

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Bigg Boss 19: Armaan Malik reacts to brother Amaal Malik being 'attacked falsely' for touching Nehal Chudasama inappropriately: 'It’s heartbreaking when..'

Armaan Malik has penned down a note after the recent Bigg Boss 19 episode in which Amaal Malik was accused by Nehal Chudasama of misbehaving and touching her inappropriately during the task.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 12, 2025, 12:30 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bigg Boss 19: Armaan Malik reacts to brother Amaal Malik being 'attacked falsely' for touching Nehal Chudasama inappropriately: 'It’s heartbreaking when..'
Amaal Malik crying in Bigg Boss 19
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Singer Armaan Malik has reacted to the breakdown of Amaal Malik at Bigg Boss 19. The Thursday episode of Bigg Boss 19 had a high-voltage drama, which literally broke Amaal Malik in tears. It all started when the taskmaster announced Sports Day and divided the whole house into two groups- Red Team and Blue Team. During the task, Nehal Chudasama and Amaal Malik were competing, with the former trying to write on a blackboard, and the latter trying to rub it with a duster placed on his head. While trying to beat each other, Amaal made sure not to go physical with Nehal. But still, after some time, Nehal complained about Amaal touching her b**bs unappropriately. Nehal broke down and started ranting about Amaal crossing his limits in the pretext of the task.   

Amaal felt guilty, and despite apologising to Nehal several times, she chose to ignore and continued playing a 'victim card'. Amaal got tensed, hurt, and he started weeping for misbehaving with Neha. Although Gaurav Khanna, Zeishan Quadri, Mridul Tiwari and Tanya Mittal supported Amaal, he got mentally disturbed and was deeply affected by the incident. The whole incident went viral, and netizens stood in support of Amaal. Nehal got brutally trolled for playing a victim in a task that is meant to go physical. Even Armaan Malik noticed his elder brother's dilemma and spoke about it on social media. 

On X, Armaan shared a fan video, supporting Amaal, criticising Nehal. He retweeted the video with the quote, "It’s heartbreaking when someone’s dignity is attacked falsely. But knowing there are people like you who see the truth keeps him strong. Thank you for your support." 

Netizens support Amaal Malik over Nehal Chudasama

Not only Armaan, but several others stood in support of Amaal Malik. "Bro, it hurt me deeply. I don't think Amaal did anything wrong, he was just doing his task, and even then, he said sorry so many times, even joined his hands," a netizen wrote. Another netizen wrote, "I’m honestly speechless. As a girl, I feel ashamed that I even have to say this. Shame on you, Nehal. Amaal, no need to be sad, we saw who was wrong. Everyone is supporting you. Don’t worry, you’re the king, and you know that. Don’t be sad, we are always with you, man." The entire BB fans and housemates are awaiting how this issue will be addressed during Weekend Ka Vaar.

Also read: Bigg Boss 19: OG host Arshad Warsi talks about returning to show after 19 years, replacing Salman Khan in Weekend Ka Vaar, calls it...

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Murder weapon found but...', here's what FBI said on Charlie Kirk shooting
'Murder weapon found but...', here's what FBI said on Charlie Kirk shooting
China's FIRST reaction to unrest in Nepal, says, 'Pay close attention to...'
China's FIRST reaction to unrest in Nepal, says, 'Pay close attention to...'
Shriya Saran turns 43: From almonds to sunscreen, all you need to know about her fuss-free skincare habits that promise natural glow
Shriya Saran turns 43: All you need to know about her fuss-free skincare habits
Before Jolly LLB 3 hits theatres, watch these 5 gripping Indian courtroom dramas
Before Jolly LLB 3 hits theatres, watch these 5 gripping Indian courtroom dramas
Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle on OTT: Here's when and where you can watch new talk show, episodes to release every...
Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle on OTT: When, where you can watch new talk show
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE