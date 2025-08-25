Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Bigg Boss 19: Armaan Malik gives SHOCKING reaction to Amaal Malik doing Salman Khan show: 'Bhai ko kaun samjhaye'

Armaal Malik dropped his reaction to see his elder brother Amaal Malik in Bigg Boss 19 house, and he's certainly not happy with it.

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 25, 2025, 09:19 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bigg Boss 19: Armaan Malik gives SHOCKING reaction to Amaal Malik doing Salman Khan show: 'Bhai ko kaun samjhaye'
Amaal Malik and Armaan Malik
Bigg Boss 19 started on an average note, and singer Armaan Malik reacted to his elder brother, Amaal Malik, participating in Salman Khan's show. From the 16 contestants, Amaal is among the few popular faces in the BB house, and he's trying to give content in the show. However, it seems like his family is unhappy with his decision. Armaan recently did a Q&A on X (formerly Twitter), and one of his followers asked him to share his reaction to Amaal's reality stint. 

On X, a fan asked Armaan, "What was your reaction to Amaal doing Bigg Boss?" Armaan noticed the tweet, and he replied, "Obviously was never for it, but ab Amaal bhai sahab ko kaun samjhaye. Anyway, boarding school samajhke kuch masti karke aajaye wapas. Bahut gaane pending hai (But who can explain this to Amal now? Anyway, consider it a boarding school, have some fun and come back. There are many songs pending)."

Amaal Malik and his shocking statements that created controversy

In March 2025, Amaal posted a personal note on Instagram revealing that he had been diagnosed with clinical depression. He expressed emotional and financial exhaustion. Amaal announced that he would be “cutting ties with his family,” and would maintain only a professional relationship with them. Soon after dropping the post, he deleted it, but by then the damage was done. 

Amaal Malik, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, elaborated that the ongoing comparisons by his parents took a heavy toll. He said, “In any relationship, if you are compared, it’s like you are less,” underscoring how deeply this affected his self-worth and creative space. 

Salman Khan on Amaal Malik

During the grand premiere episode, Salman confessed that he was very surprised to hear his name because of his dubious nature and his controversial tweets. Khan, in a cryptic way, warned him to be a little careful in the house. The superstar did it to warn him for making any absurd statements and falling into trouble. Bigg Boss 19 is currently streaming on JioHotstar and Colors. 

