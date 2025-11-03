FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik secret girlfriend REVEALED, Malti Chahar threatens to expose composer: 'Mere papa tab ko pata hai ki hum..' | Viral video

Bigg Boss 19: The biggest shocking revelation is about to happen. Malti Chahar claimed that Amaal Mallik had met her before the show and even sang songs for her. The music composer's expression and his denial added more fuel to Malti's statement, hinting at a secret romance.

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 03, 2025, 08:35 AM IST

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik secret girlfriend REVEALED, Malti Chahar threatens to expose composer: 'Mere papa tab ko pata hai ki hum..' | Viral video
Malti Chahar, Amaal Mallik
Bigg Boss 19 will witness one of the biggest revelations of the season. Ever since the season started, Salman Khan has been teasing Amaal Mallik about his secret girlfriend. However, now it seems that his partner is finally revealed, and she's none other than the wild card contestant Malti Chahar. In the promos of the upcoming episode, Malti said something so surprising that all the housemates, including Amaal Mallik, are left stunned. 

In one promo, Amaal Mallik and Malti Chahar are seen having a heated argument that goes ugly in no time. Malti seemed to be discussing Amaal with Tanya Mittal and Shehbaz Badesha. Then the music composer entered and said, "Malti ji, mandali bitha ke phir humari baatein kar rahi ho." Shehbaz asked Tanya to share what Amaal told her about Malti, and she said, "Ek baar mila hai, paanch minute ke liye bas." Amaal slammed Malti and added, "Tu duniya ko dikhana chahti hai ki main bewakoof hoon." 

This instigated Malti, and she dropped the first big bomb, "Chaar gaane sunaye usne mil ke, paanch minute?" Amaal got a hint that their secret will be out soon. Thus, he got walked out of the garden area, but Malti followed him. Near the washroom area, Amaal and Malti had a strong confrontation. She said, "Bolu kya mein poora? Mere papa ko bhi pata hai ki hum kab mile kya nahi, theek hai." 

Shehbaz and Neelam Giri were standing behind Malti and were listening to their conversation. The music composer tried to cover up by saying, "Hum party mein mile thhe, 10 minute ke liye." Malti instantly cut Amaal and walked out, saying, "BTW hum kisi party mein nahi mile thhe. Yeh narrative maine bataya tha. Humne decide kiya tha." Amaal tried to question Malti, but she snapped back, "Chup reh tu abhi." The composer got furious and told Malti, "Disrespect nahi." Malti again snapped at Amaal and added, "You're disrespecting me by saying all this. Aur tu camera mein kaise jhooth bol sakta hai." Malti's revelation has surely jolted Amaal, and now it will be interesting to see how things will unfold from hereon. 

