Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj HURTS Mridul Tiwari in captaincy race, gets into ugly argument with Baseer Ali, fans angry on SOTY 2 actor | Watch

Bigg Boss 19 takes a drastic turn as the captaincy race becomes lethal for Mridul Tiwari, ending up getting physically hurt by 'manchild' Abhishek Bajaj.

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 04, 2025, 07:08 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj HURTS Mridul Tiwari in captaincy race, gets into ugly argument with Baseer Ali, fans angry on SOTY 2 actor | Watch
Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj is known as the 'manchild' of the house, and he proves again why he deserves the title. The taskmaster announces the captaincy task in which a housemate will have to beat others in a race to become the new captain of the house. In the garden area, BB conducts the task, calls the 19 contestants and explains to them the rules. To become the captain of the house, the contestants will have to run from one corner to another and access the special machine, which is kept at the finish line. The one who reaches first becomes the new ruler of the house. 

At the first run, the housemates try their level best in the race, with some becoming physical as well. During the run toward the finish line, Abhishek Bajaj aggressively pushes Mridul Tiwari, causing him to fall hard on the ground. After the run, Mridul rushes into the living room, and the incident raises immediate tension in the house. 

Baseer Ali confronts Abhishek, criticising him for using physical force and running in a cross direction, which affects other housemates. However, Abhishek refuses to accept his mistake, and it leads to a fierce argument between the two. On the other hand, Mridul is escorted to the living room, appearing injured, with housemates surrounding him to check his nose and lips for possible damage. Mridul's upper lip looks swollen, and he will possibly be taken to the medical room for it. 

Watch the promo

BB fans lose cool on Abhishek Bajaj

Soon after the promo surfaced on the internet, it went viral in no time, and Abhishek Bajaj received some harsh comments about his game. "Yes, this Abhishek's too much now, broke Mardul's mouth, bro," wrote a netizen. An internet user wrote, "Ye c*****a Abishek is a manchild. That's it. He acts like an immature person." Another netizen defended Bajaj and wrote, "Itna dard hai aur lag rhi hai toh nikal jao task se. Physical task me koi ful nhi barsayga." It will be interesting to see who will become the next captain of the BB house. Bigg Boss 19 is currently streaming on JioHotstar and Colors.

