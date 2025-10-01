Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj challenges Farrhana Bhatt after she throws water on him, says 'maine paani ki balti nahi maari toh...'

As per reports, the Bigg Boss 18 finalist Rajat Dalal has been approached by the makers to join the ongoing season as a wildcard contestant.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 01, 2025, 01:33 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj challenges Farrhana Bhatt after she throws water on him, says 'maine paani ki balti nahi maari toh...'
Farrhana Bhatt vs Abhishek Bajaj in Bigg Boss 19
The upcoming episode of Salman Khan-hosed controversial reality show Bigg Boss 19 will be full of drama as contestant Farrhana Bhatt is seen throwing water on Abhishek Bajaj, who was seen sleeping during the day. The tension escalates further as the two are seen involved in a huge verbal fight, as per the latest promo shared by the Colors TV on its social media handles.

In the clip, defending her action, Farrhana is heard saying, "I called you out four times, but you didn’t respond, so I had to do it." Abhishek, visibly upset, replies, "I was not sleeping. If you weren’t sure, you should have checked first, how can you just throw water on me like that?" Maine paani ki baalti nahi maari toh mera naam Bajaj nahi."

Ashnoor steps in telling Farrhana, "You should have checked before; throwing water is wrong and not a solution." "I am the captain, and I will decide," the latter replies. The clip was shared with the caption, "Paani chhidakne par hua bawaal between Abhishek and Farrhana, kya ban jaayega ghar mein iska bada mudda."

Apart from Abhishek and Farrhana, contestants who are currently locked inside the Bigg Boss house are Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Pranit More, Shehbaz Badesha, and Neelam Giri. Awez Darbar, Nagam Mirajkar, and Natalia Janoszek have been evicted till now.

Bigg Boss 19 airs on Colors TV and streams on JioHotstar. As per reports, the Bigg Boss 18 finalist Rajat Dalal has been approached by the makers to join the ongoing season as a wild card contestant. He finished as the second runner-up in the previous season and was defeated by the first runner-up Vivian D'Sena and winner Karan Veer Mehra.

