Chahat Pandey was seen getting 'intimate' with a horse in one of the episodes of Laal Ishq. Watch the viral video below.

Chahat Pandey has been one of the most talked about contestants in Bigg Boss 18 since the show began on October 6. She is seeing having constant fights with Vivian Dsena as the latter finds her extremely fake and annoying. Her melodramatic nature is also being trolled by the viewers.

However, before her appearance in the controversial reality show, Chahat was also brutally trolled when she 'romanced' a horse in the romantic horror TV show Laal Ishq in 2019. The show, which aired on &TV from 2018 to 2020, revolved around mysterious horror love stories with each episode featuring new actors.

In the episode titled Ashwa Danav that aired on December 7 five years back, the show revolved around shocking events when Chahat's toy horse comes to life. In the video, Chahat is seen asking her 'horse lover' how does she look. When the horse goes close to her and kisses her neck, the actress replies, "'Jaanti hoon main ki is lehenge mein main bahut achi lag rahi hoon (I know that I am looking very pretty in this lehenga)."

This video has now again gone viral on the internet after Chahat entered Bigg Boss 18 house. It has now become a fodder of memes. Reacting to it, one netizen wrote, "Duniya main insaano ki kami ho gayi hai kya", while another added, "Bojack Horseman Indian version", referring to the popular American series of the same name.

Chahat has been involved in multiple controversies before. In 2020, she was arrested, along with her mother, for allegedly breaking into her uncle's apartment, vandalising it, and assaulting him before being granted bail later. She contested the 2023 Madhya Pradesh State Assembly elections from an AAP ticket. She lost by such a huge margin that she even had to pay back her security deposit.

Coming back to Bigg Boss 18, apart from Chahat Pandey, the other contestants in the Colors TV and JioCinema show are Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal, Shilpa Shirodkar, Karan Veer Mehra, Alice Kaushik, Chum Darang, Nyra Banerjee, Muskan Bamne, Shehzada Dhami, Advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, Avinash Mishra, Hema Sharma, Arfeen Khan and his wife Sara Arfeen Khan, and Shrutika Arjun.

