In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, Vivian Dsena talked about his divorce with ex-wife Vahbiz Dorabjee.

Vivian Dsena is becoming one of the most popular contestants on Bigg Boss 18. The actor, recognized for his roles in shows like Madhubala, Shakti, and Sirf Tum, was previously married to actress Vahbiz Dorabjee. However, they ended their marriage after seven years.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, Shilpa Shirodkar asked Vivian Dsena about his wife, Nouran Aly. Vivian shared that Nouran first contacted him for an interview, but he made her wait for four months. He joked, saying, “She still holds that against me.”

When Shilpa asked Vivian about his divorce, he clarified that he was already divorced by the time he met Nouran. Shilpa also inquired about how long he was married to Vahbiz, to which Vivian responded, “Main nahi ginta (I don’t count). She was with me as long as she could tolerate me and understand who I am.”

He added, “Galat tab Tak hota hai jabtak sahi nahi hota. (Things go wrong until the right ones come along)” Vivian talked about his personal growth, saying, “My attitude change is a transition. This has not happened overnight. But ek baat toh maan ni padegi, ladki solid hai. I think I am worthy that she is in my life.”

For the uninitiated, Vivian married Vahbiz in 2013, but they got separated in 2021. He then married Nouran Aly, a journalist, in 2022.

Vivian Dsena is popularly known for his portrayal of vampire Abhay Raichand in the supernatural thriller Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani (2010-2011) and Rishabh Kundra in romantic Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon (2012-2014). Vivian started his career with Ekta Kapoor's Kasamh Se (2008). Later he gained stardom with his role as Abhay Raichand and Rishabh Kundra and strengthened his position with Madhubala's Rishabh Kundra. His performance in the hard-hitting drama Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki was also appreciated by the masses.

