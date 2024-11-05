OMG! Shilpa Shirodkar and Kashish Kapoor checked out Avinash Mishra while he was working out at the gym. Shilpa admitted, "He has the best abs when he removes his T-shirt." Kashish confessed she had a crush on Avinash's body.

In Bigg Boss 18 Shilpa Shirodkar has been supporting Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena. But she is also in awe of Avinash Mishra's fitness. Avinash's physique has impressed Shilpa and even wild-card entrant Kashish Kapoor. In the live updates, Avinash was seen working out in the garden area. Avinash was busy flexing his muscles, and Shilpa and Kashish were checking him out. While Avinash is busy with his workout, the two ladies confess their admiration for Avinash.

Shilpa said, "He has the best abs when he removes his T-shirt." Kashish also confesses that she has a crush on his physique. "I can watch him doing workouts the whole day. I have a crush on Avinash’s body," Kashish says, and further adds that the reason why she's staying away from him is that he's always surrounded by Alice Kaushik and Eisha Singh. "I haven’t had a chance to interact with Avinash since I came as Wildcard because Alice and Eisha are around him every time. Alice and Eisha uske chipke rehte hai."

Interestingly, Kashish had an ugly argument with Eisha in the Monday episode. While defending his friend Eisha, Avinash also argued with Kashish, and in return, the latter called him 'insecure', and 'overactor'. Soon after the wildcards, Kashish and Digvijay entered, Rajat Dalal got encouraged and he was seen mocking Vivian, Avinash, Alice and Eisha through his shayaris. Karan and Rajat were making fun of them, and other housemates were enjoying seeing the banter.

In Tuesday's episode, Avinash and Rajat Dalal will get into a physical fight. It all started with Rajat and Vivan's verbal argument. Avinash jumps in defence of Vivian, and things get uglier from here. Tonight's episode will be an elimination special, where Vivian will pick up contestants and nominate them for eviction.

