Bigg Boss 18 witnessed another shocking moment as Shilpa Shirodkar betrayed Karan Veer Mehra, and ended up getting flacked by him and Digvijay Rathee.

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar does it again. Shilpa ditched Karan once again, leaving him and the housemates shocked. Karan Veer Mehra and Avinash Mishra were competing in the Time God task. Karan was carrying Edin on his back and Avinash was carrying Eisha Singh. Shilpa was appointed as the decider of the task. In the new promo. Shilpa is seen announcing her decision to choose Eisha Singh as the Time God. Digvijay Rathee slammed her decision, and went on to call her 'ghatiya insaan'.

Karan, visibly shocked at Shilpa's decision confronted her saying, "Karan kyu hai sirf, Time God na banane ke liye?" This isn't the first time when Shilpa choose others over Karan. Shilpa has good rapport with Karan and Vivian, but her loyalty towards Karan has been doubtful, and now it is pretty evident that Shilpa doesn't care much about Karan's feelings.

— (@OTC_Sen) November 27, 2024

Shilpa's decision also met with a negative response from netizens as well. A netizen wrote, "Agar ye dekhne ke baad bhi Karan ka aankh nahi khula about Nagin Shilpa, then he will lose my respect. Enough is enough. THE KARAN VEER MEHRA SHOW." Another netizen wrote, "O god not again. What’s wrong with this Shilpa. She is playing for herself it’s clear now Karan should stop talking with Shilpa. She is a snake." An internet user wrote, "It's not Avinash....it's actually BIGG BOSS himself who is lifting Eisha on his shoulder and giving her a piggyback ride to the TOP 5....last season it was for Mannara."

The seven contestants nominated for eviction this week are Avinash Mishra, Tajinder Bagga, Karan Veer Mehra, Kashish Kapoor, Sara Khan, Shrutika Arjun, and Vivian Dsena. There will be two evictions this week. All the 14 housemates will also vote and eliminate one out of the three wildcards - Yamini Malhotra, Aditi Mistry, and Edin Rose.

