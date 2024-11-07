Sara Arfeen Khan did it again. Her bitchy take on Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra's friendship irked the young actress so much that a huge fight broke out between them and even Shilpa Shirodkar. Read on to know more.

Bigg Boss 18: Sara Arfeen Khan continues to make headlines in the house for all the wrong reasons. In the 24/7 live, Sara was seen attacking the dignity of Eisha Singh, and it led to a major fight between the two. It all started when during the task Sara made a sly comment about Eisha and Avinash, and told her, "Tu toh baby boy ki saath chipakti rehti hai." This comment irked Eisha and she had an outburst on Sara.

After hearing the comment, even Shilpa jumped in and argued with Sara. Shilpa confessed that she has a soft corner for Eisha, and considers her like her daughter. Shilpa also added that she couldn't hear anything bad about Eisha. Shilpa's comment made Eisha emotional. Sara tried to overpower Eisha and Shilpa but failed to do so. The fight ended after other housemates interfered.

Sara Arfeen Khan's mental breakdown at Bigg Boss 18

In Thursday's episode, Sara Arfeen Khan lost her control during a task. Miffed Sara starts pushing the housemates in anger. Then she goes on to damage BB's properties, ripping bedsheets, and tears pillows in anger. Shilpa Shirodkar and Chum Darang try to control her, but she shouts and pushes them away.

As the promo progresses, Sara's husband, Arfeen Khan shouts at Vivian Dsena, saying "Tune uska dil todha hai." Sara storms into the living room area and throws an object at Vivian, leaving him shocked. In her outburst, she even pushes and argues with Avinash Mishra. While defending Avinash, Eisha also gets hurt by Sara, leading to another ugly argument between the two. Sara hurls abuses at Avinash and Eisha, and she gets dragged inside the bedroom by other housemates. Sara's behaviour stuns housemates, and Avinash even demands her eviction from the taskmaster. Will she get evicted? That would be interesting to see.

As far as nominations are concerned, Time God Vivian Dsena nominated Rajat Dalal, Chahat Pandey, Shrutika Arjun Raaj, Karan Veer Mehra, Arfeen Khan, Sara Arfeen Khan, Tajinder Bagga, and Chum Darang for potential elimination.

