Salman Khan hosts Weekend Ka Vaar, and he gives a reality check to the nuisance creator of the week, Avinash Mishra.

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan returns to host Weekend Ka Vaar, and as expected he schools Avinash Mishra for his rude behaviour towards the housemates. In the last week, Avinash misbehaved with almost every housemate, especially with Shrutika Arjun Raaj, Shilpa Shirodakar, Karan Veer Mehra, and Chahat Pandey.

In the promo, Salman is seen telling Avinash that there is a thin line between being rude and frank, and he has crossed the line. Salman asks Avinash to stop playing God in the house. He also warns him to get his behaviour in the line, or else he will destroy himself. "Avinash tum apna vinash kar doge," Salman tells Mishra.

Later, Salman advices Karan Veer Mehra to play the game on the front foot. He calls him 'chugli chachi', and asks why is he disappointing his fans by being so dull and demotivated in the house. Salman tells Karan that rather than commenting on Vivian Dsena's gameplay, he should improve his strategy to survive in the house.

#WeekendKaVaar Promo - Salman Khan BASH Karan Veer Mehra and Avinash Mishrapic.twitter.com/HNQ3B2CLGk — #BiggBoss_Tak (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 25, 2024

Before Salman's WKW, Chahat and Avinash's mothers makes a special appearance in the show. The contestants interact with their parents via TV screen, and the seniors slam them for their behaviour. Chahat's mom slams Avinash for passing distasteful comments on Chahat. Avinash's mom tries to defend him saying he was joking, but Chahat's mother shuts her down as well.

Earlier on Friday, Muskan Bamne was eliminated on the basis of the housemates' votes. From the bottom three, based on the ranking set by Avinash Mishra and Arfeen Khan, Sara Arfeen Khan, Tajinder Singh Bagga and Muskan Bamne were at the bottom three. BB asks the contestants to vote for the contestant who has crossed the expiry period in the game, and the majority of contestants, vote for Muskan Bamne. Contestants stick Get Out stickers on the bottom three, and Muskan gets the maximum stickers. As a result, Bigg Boss declares Muskan Bamne's eviction and confirms that her BB journey ends.

